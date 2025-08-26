Apple's September iPhone 17 Event Just Got Confirmed - Here's Why You Should Be Excited

Apple announced that its next fall launch event is scheduled for September 9. As usual, it will be an in-person event in California and will also be streamed for the global audience online. This year, one of the most highly anticipated announcements involves a new uber-slim "Air" iPhone in the family of the brand's iPad Air and MacBook Air models. Apple is also finally jazzing up the design of its flagship "Pro" iPhones and is expected to reveal updates that show how artificial intelligence is being incorporated into its iPhones and other devices.

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

The iPhone 17 won't be much of a departure from the iPhone 16 in terms of looks, but it is expected to get a new silicon underneath its glass shell. This time around, the new "Air" model will replace the "Plus" model, but there will still be four models to pick from. This ultra-thin "Air" device will be competing with the slim-form Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and could offer a waistline as thin as 5.5 millimeters across. Of course, that thinness could come at the cost of a smaller battery and only a single rear camera.