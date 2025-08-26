Apple's September iPhone 17 Event Just Got Confirmed - Here's Why You Should Be Excited
Apple announced that its next fall launch event is scheduled for September 9. As usual, it will be an in-person event in California and will also be streamed for the global audience online. This year, one of the most highly anticipated announcements involves a new uber-slim "Air" iPhone in the family of the brand's iPad Air and MacBook Air models. Apple is also finally jazzing up the design of its flagship "Pro" iPhones and is expected to reveal updates that show how artificial intelligence is being incorporated into its iPhones and other devices.
Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025
The iPhone 17 won't be much of a departure from the iPhone 16 in terms of looks, but it is expected to get a new silicon underneath its glass shell. This time around, the new "Air" model will replace the "Plus" model, but there will still be four models to pick from. This ultra-thin "Air" device will be competing with the slim-form Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and could offer a waistline as thin as 5.5 millimeters across. Of course, that thinness could come at the cost of a smaller battery and only a single rear camera.
What to expect from Apple's September iPhone 17 launch event
The juicier upgrades may materialize on the iPhone 17 Pro. So far, leaks have painted the picture of a massive camera island at the back that now nearly spans the entire width of the phone. In this design, the LED flash and mic units are positioned further away from the triple lens array. Say what you will about the layout, but that added width may allow Apple to upgrade the camera sensor architecture, as reported by Gadgets 360. Most notably, it provides enough space to fit a more powerful zoom lens system.
What will your choice be? pic.twitter.com/zuqIZwczrK
— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 17, 2025
On the iPhone 16 Pro, the telephoto camera only goes up to 5x optical zoom range, but this could reportedly climb up to 8x lossless range with the iPhone 17 Pro. Keep in mind, these new additions are competing with models from Google and Samsung, which has the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 100x zoom capabilities. For the new Apple models, these hardware-level camera enhancements could reportedly be accompanied by a new camera app that offers more pro-grade control, likely in the same vein as apps like Halide. Apple will soon showcase which of these speculations are coming to life on the new lineup of iPhones at the launch event, where the company should also reveal pricing details.