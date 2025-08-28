After Trying Honor's New Super-Slim Phone, Laptop & Tablet, The Winner Is Clear
If you don't focus your attention solely on the U.S. market, then Honor is a name you should be familiar with. The company, once a sub brand of Huawei before being spun off into its own entity, has been making a lot of waves in the smartphone space. It still makes one of my favorite phones to take portraits with — the Honor 200 Pro — and in general, the company makes excellent phones, tablets, and other accessories which are great, and Honor is showing off a number of those at its launch event in London.
On offer are the Honor Magic V5, which is a book-style foldable that has been available in China for some time, but is now getting its official launch to the EU. There's also the Honor MagicBook Art 14 2025 edition, which is a slim PC designed with creators in mind, and finally the Honor MagicPad3, which is a ridiculously thin productivity tablet.
Of the three, the Honor V5 is the headliner of the group. Yes, it has been out for a while now, but the fact that it's coming to European shores is excellent news, even if it is pricey. Here's a look at the three devices I got to see.
The Honor Magic V5 is insanely thin
My full review of the Honor Magic V5 will be coming soon, but this device was the highlight of the show. This is an incredibly thin, book-style foldable that competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 as the world's thinnest phone. The phone is ridiculously thin, and when closed is as close to feeling like a normal candy bar phone as I've ever felt. It has a 6.3-inch outer display, which is on par with phones like the Pixel 10 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro. I'm a fan of smaller phones and this is a sweet spot.
There is a prominent camera bump on the back, but Honor sends along a case with a camera ring on it that flips out and can serve as a phone grip or a phone stand, whether the phone is open or closed. I've been using the Magic V5 for the past week or so, and that phone grip is really great for reading and consuming content. I will have a lot more to say about this phone in the full review, coming soon, but for now, these are just a few quick impressions.
Honor Magic Pad 3's fatal flaw
The Honor MagicPad 3 is the other device that I'll be reviewing here on SlashGear. It's a 13.3-inch productivity tablet that is just 5.79 millimeters thick and 595 grams. The highlights here are probably the 1,000 nit brightness of and the 12,450 mAh battery that enables it. Speaking of which, the display on the tablet has a 165 Hz refresh rate for you youngsters that can see such things. There are also eight speakers with Honor spatial audio. The speakers are as good as tablet speakers can be. They get loud, which is good for content consumption, but overall, they're just fine.
The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which is technically one generation old, but in the not-too-distant future, it's likely to be two generations old. That's not ideal, especially in a tablet that is supposed to be a productivity tablet. It also has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, which -is- ideal for a productivity tablet. Speaking of which, the keyboard case that I was able to test with the tablet is a separate item. It's very likely that in certain markets you may find a bundle with both the tablet and keyboard, but as the tablet sits on store shelves, it does not come with the keyboard in the box.
Honor MagicBook Art 14 has a secret
Finally, there's the Honor MagicBook Art 14, which is a sleek looking laptop with an interesting trick up its chassis. The Emerald Green laptop is just 1-centimeter thick and weighs just 1 kilogram which, according to Microsoft Co-pilot is about .39 inches and 2.2 pounds, but it's AI, so honestly who knows?
The laptop comes with a 60Wh battery as well, which isn't surprising considering how thin the laptop is. The 14.6-inch, 3.1K display has an anti-reflective coating and goes up to 1,600 nits, which should be more than enough to use outside even under a bright sun. It has one USB-A port, 2 USB-C ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. The whole thing is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor.
The headline of this laptop has to be in the popout, detachable magnetic webcam that is housed within the body of the device. You can take it out and attach it to the top of the device when you have a Zoom call or whatever, and then store it back in the body when you're done. I'm dubious that this is a helpful thing because that means that Windows Hello facial recognition is a non-starter, which can be a tad annoying. Anyway, it's certainly interesting, whatever the case.
We all connect through the Magic Ring
Finally, tying the room together like a nice rug, there's Magic Ring. This is software that allows you to connect these devices together so you can use the same mouse and keyboard on the laptop and tablet, or you can use the camera from your tablet for your zoom call. These were the demos set up in the demo area, and they're both really weird.
Why would I need to use the mouse and keyboard from the laptop on my productivity tablet? Why would I need to use the webcam from my tablet on my laptop that has a pop-out webcam in the body? Of all the examples Honor could have provided, it's hilarious that they chose those two.
Overall, I'm smitten with the Honor V5. It's just so good in just about every way. It's extremely thin and light without sacrificing anything along the way, in a way that no other foldable has achieved thus far. I can't really say that about the other two devices. Anyway, should you want to pick up any of these devices — in Europe because none of them are available in the U.S. — you can do so starting today. The Honor Magic V5 starts at £1,699.99 (€1,999). The MagicBook Art 14 2025 starts at £1,499.99 (€1,699). Finally, the Honor MagicPad 3 starts at £599.99.