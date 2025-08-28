After Trying Honor's New Super-Slim Phone, Laptop & Tablet, The Winner Is Clear

If you don't focus your attention solely on the U.S. market, then Honor is a name you should be familiar with. The company, once a sub brand of Huawei before being spun off into its own entity, has been making a lot of waves in the smartphone space. It still makes one of my favorite phones to take portraits with — the Honor 200 Pro — and in general, the company makes excellent phones, tablets, and other accessories which are great, and Honor is showing off a number of those at its launch event in London.

On offer are the Honor Magic V5, which is a book-style foldable that has been available in China for some time, but is now getting its official launch to the EU. There's also the Honor MagicBook Art 14 2025 edition, which is a slim PC designed with creators in mind, and finally the Honor MagicPad3, which is a ridiculously thin productivity tablet.

Of the three, the Honor V5 is the headliner of the group. Yes, it has been out for a while now, but the fact that it's coming to European shores is excellent news, even if it is pricey. Here's a look at the three devices I got to see.