Anker Innovations Reintroduces Itself At IFA 2025 As A 'Playground For Makers'
Anker, a leading global consumer electronics brand known for its well-designed and extremely reliable charging and tech gear, is stepping into a new era where it aims to become "A Playground for Makers." Under the new Anker Innovations identity, the esteemed label is evolving into an AI-driven, multi-brand powerhouse that addresses the diverse needs of consumers with thoughtful products in over 100 countries while staying ahead of the curve with a focus on robotics. The Anker brand you know and love is here to stay, but at IFA 2025, it's making a fresh leap with a distinct focus on the Anker, eufy, and soundcore lines of products.
Anker Innovation will stick to its core tenets of breaking away from conventions to solve consumer problems with a unique approach. The emphasis will remain on pushing the boundaries of tech alongside products that raise the bar for quality even further. And while at it, Anker Innovations aims to grow with its partners and millions of customers across the globe by enriching their lives with meaningful products. "With our value framework and focused brand vision, we are championing a Maker spirit at Anker — creating a playground where our teams can push boundaries and define the next generation of intelligent consumer technology," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "This is not about technology for its own sake — it's about solving real challenges for consumers and igniting possibilities that make life simpler."
Under the new Anker Innovations identity, the company will develop new product categories that embrace the latest breakthroughs in the field of AI, robotics, and hardware engineering. The long-shot vision is Endgame Thinking and Delayed Gratification, concepts that may not appear immediately rewarding, but will prove themselves to be future-proof and practically sound. Anker has remained at the vanguard of such waves in the field of consumer electronics, and its route ahead is lined with products that will continue to stay in a league of their own in terms of value, quality, and sheer efficiency.
Anker's impressive Prime Power Bank earns a SlashGear Innovation Award
The mother brand, if one can put it that way, Anker led the game with a beloved range of charging gear and accessories that set a high benchmark with their performance and longevity. From the widely praised Nano series bricks to the Prime line-up of multi-port GaN chargers, the Anker family of charging gear has remained a highly sought-after accessory for smartphone and computing enthusiasts across the world. Available in different sizes, formats, and power delivery capacities, Anker's diverse range covers the needs of all buyers, from on-the-go workers to desk-bound power users. One product, in particular, that exemplifies the brand's excellence is the new Anker Prime Power Bank, which also earned them the SlashGear Innovation Award.
This one is no ordinary power bank, but a fully-loaded electrochemical beast that delivers an astounding 300W of power in a mobile package. Whether it's a flagship phone, a power-hungry peripheral, or a maxed-out MacBook, the single-port 140W USB-C output is enough to keep the lights on for hours. Capable of simultaneously topping up two laptops and a phone at full 300W capacity, this is an accessory that deserves a place in your backpack for all work and play outings. Moreover, thanks to the unique 250W dual-port input support, you can fill this charging champion's empty tank to the halfway mark in just over 10 minutes. And it's engineered carefully to fall within air travel limits, too.
Notably, despite its sheer charge capacity, the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) is also 17% smaller in size and 10% lighter than its predecessor. But it's not just all brawn. The Anker power bank also comes equipped with a display so that you can check the battery levels, input and output power flow, and more system details in real-time. This is just one of Anker's core products, but its ethos of excellence is going to appear in all Anker-branded products in the years to come.
Soundcore goes hardcore with its new Nebula X1 Pro projector
In a very short span of time, the soundcore by Anker brand has carved a reputation for delivering solid sound quality and premium features at an accessible asking price. Anker's soundcore series offers a wide range of true wireless earbuds, headphones, open-ear hearables, earclips, sleep earbuds, and speakers. The focus on addressing the unique needs of customers with different designs, feature sets, and price points, while maintaining an immaculate track record with top-tier build quality and reliability, has won soundcore a legion of loyal fans. Bringing premium facilities like noise cancellation to the affordable segment remains one of soundcore's biggest victories, and it's no surprise that every expert and esteemed publication gives them a place in their shopping recommendations. Anker's Rave and Boom series of speakers are no different, packing a punch with pristine audio and solid build quality that is ideal for outdoor parties.
Soundcore notched another win among customers with its Nebula series of projectors, which cover outdoors as well as indoor usage in a variety of form factors. Anker is now leveling up the game with its Nebula X1 Pro projector. Slated to land on the shelves as the world's first mobile theater station with 4K laser projection and 7.1.4 spatial sound support, this one is going to redraw the lines of home entertainment. Featuring a unique CoreSuite design that integrates detachable speakers, they all combine to offer an immersive listening experience with Dolby Atmos and FlexWave goodness in stereo as well as spatial configurations. If the sensation of being surrounded in a sound capsule was turned to reality, this is where your search ends for the aural nirvana. Handling the visual output is an in-house triple-laser projection system that can deliver 3,500 ANSI Lumen output with a peak dynamic contrast of 56,000:1 and Dolby Vision support in tow. In a nutshell, it's as awe-inspiringly futuristic as it's practically fantastic.
Eufy leads next-gen pack with 'Marswalker' S2 robotic cleaning system
Eufy is Anker's most forward-looking offshoot, specializing in innovative home appliances, including robot vacuums, security cameras, video doorbells, and other home automation products. And in a very short span of time, their advanced feature set and operational conveniences have won them widespread praise. The S1 Pro and X10 Pro Omni robot vacuums, for example, have emerged as one of the best home appliances of their kind out there. At IFA 2025, Anker Innovation's eufy brand is going to advance its vision even further. Leading the next-gen pack of eufy products is the Marswalker, the brand's stair-climbing robotic cleaning system. This one comes armed with a crawler platform with tracked drive and balance controls, while retaining compatibility with the S2 robotic vacuum. It will bring advanced features such as CleanMind 3D mapping and automatic floor detection chops to the table.
Furthermore, as Anker Innovations leans into the world of AI at the intersection of smart home appliances, the eufy label will lead with example. On the IFA show floor, the brand is introducing AI Core, its debut large-model AI-powered home security system that is built atop the intelligence of more than 100 real-world scenarios. Powered by a Qualcomm silicon with a dedicated onboard AI chip, it will offer capabilities such as action recognition and intent prediction, which allows it to minimize false alarms. The system can also respond within three seconds and deploy audio-visual deterrence measures with an optional ExpertSecure dispatch.
The future outlook at Anker Innovations is going to be one that embraces cutting-edge AI, top-of-the-line engineering, and a deep understanding of consumers' needs. For the next-gen tech-savvy consumers, the brand will deliver products that are smarter, safer, and competitively superior.