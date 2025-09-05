Tineco Is Bringing The 'Tech Of Tomorrow' To Everyone, Showcasing New Innovations At IFA 2025
Something that everyone is entitled to is a nice, clean home. Even putting aside the obvious benefits of sanitary floors, it's just a nice boost to your mood to walk out into your living room or kitchen and see spotless hardwood, carpet, or tile floors. Of course, if you want a clean home, you have to put the work in, and that includes keeping an array of floor-cleaning implements on standby. Just because you have to put the work in, though, that doesn't mean the work should be difficult. That's smart appliance brand Tineco's vision for the world: powerful, intelligent devices that use innovative smart technology to make everyday tasks a breeze.
Tineco has made some impressive strides toward that ideal since its founding in 2019, with a strong user base of over 19.5 million households across 30 countries. At the prestigious IFA 2025 trade show in Berlin, Tineco is showcasing its latest and greatest tech, including flagship products like the next-gen FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist floor washer, the FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist and its integrated station, and the advanced PURE ONE A90S vacuum cleaner. These three devices meet the ideal intersection of innovation, intelligence, and design. They showcase just how Tineco reached its position of prominence in the floor cleaning sector: a pursuit of smart technology for effortless living.
The FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist is a next-gen smart cordless floor washer
It could be said that proper floor upkeep is like a science, with its own rules and procedures to guarantee an ideal result. Much like how a scientist needs proper equipment to do their work, you need an ideal tool to achieve that perfectly clean floor. For a floor cleaner that's equal parts intelligent and utilitarian, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist is a next-generation device that will help you reach that ideal result.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist combines simple, yet elegant design sensibilities with advanced smart technology to create a floor washer ready for in-depth, professional-level cleaning. Don't be fooled by its ultra-thin 11 centimeter body — this device is fully loaded with features and processing power to manage your entire home.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist utilizes HydroBurst technology, blasting water through a high-pressure jet at a 15 degree angle to easily overpower even the most stubborn stains. Thanks to its StreakFree technology, the cleaning process is guaranteed to be smooth, even, and spotless, leaving floors pristine and ready for any incoming traffic, even from bare feet.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist isn't just a powerful floor washer, it's also built with your convenience and comfort in mind. The onboard battery will give you up to 75 minutes of continuous operation, more than enough to clean multiple rooms. With its Quiet Mode and SilentDry feature, you can wash anywhere and anytime without worrying about disturbing your family or neighbors. That exceptionally thin body, coupled with an LED headlight, allow the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist to easily snake under large furniture and into tight spaces. Best of all, with the FlashDry self-cleaning system, you can leave the device to get itself dry and hygienic all on its own.
The FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist has its own integrated station
Many modern home cleaning devices come paired with some manner of cleaning and maintenance station. This is helpful, but comes with a problem: the stations are usually large and unwieldy, and can't be moved easily. To solve this particular problem, Tineco has developed the FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist, a floor cleaning device with a first-of-its-kind integrated upkeep station. If you're tired of bringing your cleaner back to its station, just bring the station around the house with you.
The Tineco FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist is equipped with all of the ideal features to keep your hard floors sparkling clean. High-power HydroBurst jets power wash stubborn dried-on stains out of the floor. To ensure no unsightly streaks or water marks are left behind by the cleaning process, the Tineco FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist utilizes StreakFree Scraper technology, with a magnetic sensor system scraping loose water and stains away and instantly drying the floor.
When you're done cleaning with the Tineco FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist, simply return it to its integrated Smart Refresh Station. The device will undergo FlashDry steam-powered self-cleaning, sanitizing its components at 117 degrees Celsius and drying at 85 degrees Celsius to prevent unpleasant odors from manifesting. The Smart Refresh Station has an internal hot water tank, prepping enough water for up to seven straight days of cleaning at up to 60 degrees Celsius. Just refill it once a week, and you're good to go.
The PURE ONE A90S is the most advanced device of its kind
The frustrating thing about keeping your floor clean is that dust and debris have a tendency to accumulate everywhere despite your best efforts, whether it's on hard floors or soft carpet. To battle these stubborn contaminants, you need a powerful, intelligent vacuum cleaner. Power and intelligence are exactly what you'll find under the hood of the Tineco PURE ONE A90S, the most advanced model of vacuum cleaner in Tineco's PURE ONE A series of products.
The Tineco PURE ONE A90S boasts suction power of up to 270AW, enough that no dust, debris, or hair can possibly escape from it, as well as an upgraded clogless system with a wider opening and auto-adjusting suction to prevent large debris from getting trapped and bunched up. The secret weapon of the Tineco PURE ONE A90S setup is the 3DSense Master Brush, which integrates all of Tineco's most powerful cleaning technologies. These include DustSense for automatically detecting small-to-large debris and adjusting output accordingly, EdgeSense for boosting suction near walls, LightSense for illuminating dust and debris in dark areas with its 150-degree wide-angle headlight, and Floor Type Detection for automatically switching roller brush speed for hard floors and carpets. The device also features a one-touch switch for Deep Cleaning and Large Debris mode, narrowing and expanding the suction inlet, respectively.
In ideal conditions, the Tineco PURE ONE A90S can run seamlessly for up to 105 minutes, allowing you to clean every floor and carpet in your home in one fell swoop. When you're done cleaning, just pop the lid on the hands-free dustbin on the bottom of the device and empty the contents into the trash. The internal ScrapeRing thoroughly removes hair and debris, ensuring the dustbin actually gets emptied and doesn't require secondary cleaning.
