Tineco Is Bringing The 'Tech Of Tomorrow' To Everyone, Showcasing New Innovations At IFA 2025

It could be said that proper floor upkeep is like a science, with its own rules and procedures to guarantee an ideal result. Much like how a scientist needs proper equipment to do their work, you need an ideal tool to achieve that perfectly clean floor. For a floor cleaner that's equal parts intelligent and utilitarian, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist is a next-generation device that will help you reach that ideal result.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist combines simple, yet elegant design sensibilities with advanced smart technology to create a floor washer ready for in-depth, professional-level cleaning. Don't be fooled by its ultra-thin 11 centimeter body — this device is fully loaded with features and processing power to manage your entire home.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist utilizes HydroBurst technology, blasting water through a high-pressure jet at a 15 degree angle to easily overpower even the most stubborn stains. Thanks to its StreakFree technology, the cleaning process is guaranteed to be smooth, even, and spotless, leaving floors pristine and ready for any incoming traffic, even from bare feet.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist isn't just a powerful floor washer, it's also built with your convenience and comfort in mind. The onboard battery will give you up to 75 minutes of continuous operation, more than enough to clean multiple rooms. With its Quiet Mode and SilentDry feature, you can wash anywhere and anytime without worrying about disturbing your family or neighbors. That exceptionally thin body, coupled with an LED headlight, allow the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist to easily snake under large furniture and into tight spaces. Best of all, with the FlashDry self-cleaning system, you can leave the device to get itself dry and hygienic all on its own.