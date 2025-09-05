SlashGear's IFA 2025 Innovation Awards

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Technological progress, much like computing, is an exponential process. It moves slowly at first, gradually figuring out what works and what doesn't, and then, it explodes forward in a magnificent maelstrom of new ideas, developments, and devices. In the span of a single year, technology can jump ahead of where it was by leaps and bounds as software is updated, and hardware is improved. Honestly, it can feel a little difficult to get a handle on, but that's exactly why we have technological conferences like Innovation For All; better known as IFA.

The IFA 2025 conference has kicked off in Berlin, Germany, where the best and brightest minds across the technological sphere have gathered together to show off what they've cooked up. From augmented reality glasses and new forms of smart lighting, to portable power solutions and mess-busting robot vacuums, it's a who's-who of innovative design.

There's so much innovation going on, in fact, that we here at SlashGear have once again rolled out our coveted Innovation Award to highlight standout developments throughout the conference floor. Brands like Anker, Govee, Narwhal, Rokid, and others have earned this award through their sheer commitment to moving the proverbial needle forward. If you have any interest in technological development, these are the brands and devices that should be on your radar.