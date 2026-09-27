15 Tractor Supply Finds That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
Most people think of Tractor Supply as a place to get cattle feed and fencing items, basically a farm store. However, when you walk past this section, you will find tools that can quietly compete with rivals like Home Depot on price. Brands like Bosch, DEWALT, and Klein Tools sit on shelves right next to in-house brands like JobSmart and Barn Star. Just like you will find some no-brainer tools at Home Depot, or pick up DEWALT tools that are bang for the buck, Tractor Supply also has similar items that you won't regret buying.
What makes this list different from a random roundup of cheap tools is that every pick earns its spot for a specific reason, not just a low sticker price. Some are here because of the trusted brand name attached to them (Bosch, DEWALT, GEARWRENCH), while others are highly rated store-brand tools.
Whether you're stocking a first toolbox, replacing old ones, or tired of paying extra for a name on the case, we have compiled a list of 15 tools that cover drilling, cutting, fastening, testing, and digging fence post holes, available at Tractor Supply. Each tool here saves you money you would have otherwise paid at a bigger retailer.
Bosch cordless 12V Max 2-tool combo kit
A Bosch drill and impact driver together for under $100 ($99.99 to be exact) may sound like a misprint, but that's the actual sale price at Tractor Supply, down from its retail price of $199.99. This Bosch drill/driver runs at 2,600 RPM and 930 in-lbs of torque, while the impact driver hits 1,300 RPM and 265 in-lbs of torque, sufficient for most home repairs.
It comes bundled with two 2.0Ah batteries, and since Bosch has kept its 12-volt Max platform unchanged for years, these packs work in older Bosch tools too. Tractor Supply shoppers have pointed out in reviews as well. If you already own a Bosch drill from a decade ago, there's a real chance the batteries you get with this combo will still fit it.
Bosch is a trusted name, which usually costs more everywhere else. It also ended up near the top spot in SlashGear's list of cordless drill brands ranked worst to best, which also makes the price tag feel almost like a steal.
Bosch 3 in. 12V Max brushless grinder (Bare tool)
The Bosch 3 inch 12V Max brushless grinder is exactly what you need to fill a gap most toolboxes have. It's built for situations where a full-size grinder is too heavy. With the Bosch three-inch brushless grinder, you can do this without dragging out a bigger tool.
There is no battery or charger inside the box. Since Bosch built this grinder on the same 12V Max platform as the combo kit mentioned above, you can use one set of batteries from the above combo. Bosch's idea of keeping the battery design the same is something quite appreciable; it saves users a good amount of money.
A brushless motor is another reason this tool made the list. Such motors run cooler and last longer than the brushed motors you will find in cheaper grinders, since there is no physical contact wearing down internal parts. You can get this grinder for $79.99, down from $179.99 at Tractor Supply.
DEWALT 20V MAX drill and Impact Driver combo kit
DEWALT's yellow-and-black gear rarely shows up at a discount. Seeing the DEWALT 20V MAX drill and Impact Driver combo kit at $179, down from its actual retail price of $239, is worth a look. This is the DCK240C2 kit, which pairs DEWALT's DCD771 drill/driver with the DCF885 impact driver, plus the combo gets two batteries, a charger, and a bag to keep it all together.
This DEWALT 20V MAX drill and Impact Driver combo kit has a 4.7-star average rating from well over a thousand reviewers. A number that big usually means the design has been field-tested by people actually using it on job sites, not just unboxing it for a photo.
It is also a genuinely beginner-friendly pairing. The drill handles general drilling around the house, while the impact driver takes over for driving long screws and lag bolts without stalling out or stripping heads. This DEWALT combo kit is actually worth buying instead of piecing tools together separately.
SKIL 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw with laser
If you are a person that watches DIY woodworking YouTube videos or a professional, you will eventually need to make a straight cut in plywood, or decking. For this purpose the SKIL 7-¼ in. Circular Saw with laser is a corded option that will get the job done. It has a 15-amp motor spinning the blade at 5,300 RPM, with a 51-degree bevel and has a positive stop at 45 degrees for those angled cuts.
The laser guide, which is the USP of this saw, is great for people who don't cut wood every day. A laser line projected right onto the material takes the guesswork for a straight line. SKIL also attached a dust blower that helps clear sawdust away. This helps you see the laser and the pencil mark at the same time.
This saw from SKIL is UL Listed, meaning an independent lab tested it against recognized electrical safety standards, not just marketing gimmicks. It is available for $75 at Tractor Supply.
SKIL Power Core 20 brushless compact reciprocating Saw kit
You need a reciprocating saw for any kind of demolition work, cutting tree branches, or removing stubborn old pipe. The SKIL Power Core 20 brushless compact reciprocating Saw kit is perfect for this job. It comes with a 2Ah battery and a USB-C PD charger included in the box. Pro Tool Reviews put this exact saw through a comparison against the Milwaukee's one-hand reciprocating saw and scored it a 9.2 out of 10.
They noted that the SKIL saw hits 3,000 strokes per minute and beat Milwaukee on a couple of timed cuts through 2x10 lumber. The one-handed, compact body is one of the strongest reasons why it earns a spot in our list here. While a full-size reciprocating saw can be awkward to hold and carry, especially for small tasks, this one is built to run one-handed.
Your other hand is free to steady whatever you are cutting into. It features a built-in counterbalance system in the gearbox that also reduces vibration. SlashGear has weighed in this exact factor when ranking every major reciprocating saw brand worst to best. You can pick up the SKIL reciprocating saw for $119.99 at Tractor Supply.
SKIL Power Core 20 battery and charger starter Kit
If you stick to tools from the same brand, extra batteries stop being optional. The SKIL Power Core 20 battery and charger starter kit is exactly that. It includes two 2.0Ah packs and a charger, with no tool included. The main idea behind this kit is to go straight into the SKIL reciprocating saw above or any other SKIL 20V tool you already have in your workshop.
It uses SKIL's PWR Jump charging technology. According to SKIL, the charger can provide 25% of charge into a dead battery in around five minutes. This is quite handy, as it can turn a mid-project battery death into a short coffee break instead of a trip to the hardware store. It can top up to 100% from empty in about 45 minutes.
Two batteries also mean you can charge one while the other works. This same fast-charging feature helped SKIL feature in SlashGear's list of cordless impact driver brands ranked worst to best. You can pick this kit up for $99.99.
Dremel Oscillating tool kit (MM50-01)
An oscillating tool is one of those things you need when you are trying to trim a door jamb flush to new flooring. You can pick up the Dremel oscillating tool kit, with which you can perform dozens of other jobs. The motor is rated at 5.0 amps, which is the highest in its class, and this tool runs at a variable 10,000 to 21,000 oscillations per minute.
This kit is quite different from a bare tool because of the accessory count. It is bundled with 30 attachments for cutting and sanding wood, drywall, and metal; there is a storage bag to keep them organized. That range covers flush-cutting door trim, scrapping old caulk, removing grout, and sanding tight corners. You can do all of this without buying separate blades one at a time.
The front end of this Dremel oscillating tool is 30% smaller than its previous model, which helps it reach the tight corners it's meant for. If you are a beginner, then this is exactly the tip you need to know for oscillating tools.
JobSmart 324 piece mechanic's tool set with case
A mechanic's tool set is a purchase people should make when they decide to take household matters into their own hands. The JobSmart 324-piece mechanic's tool set comes with a case and is a genuinely complete answer to that. JobSmart is Tractor Supply's in-house brand, which is why the price stays low.
The set includes both SAE and metric sockets, ratchets, wrenches, hex keys, and driver bits, all put inside a water-resistant case, which has slots for every single piece. On Tractor Supply, it carries a 4.6-star rating from over 600 reviewers, suggesting that people are satisfied with what has arrived in this package. The JobSmart 324-piece mechanic's tool set with case is available for $149.99.
What makes 324 pieces different from a smaller set isn't just quantity; it also means coverage. With this kit, you will have all the different sizes at your disposal, the same logic behind SlashGear's best mechanic tool sets for every budget list, where completeness mattered more than just the brand name.
JobSmart 1/2 inch Drive Deep Impact socket set (10 piece)
The JobSmart 1/2 inch Drive Deep Impact socket set at under $15 at Tractor Supply is a genuinely useful addition even if you already own a full mechanic's set like the one mentioned above. Deep sockets reach down over long bolts in situations where a standard shallow socket simply won't sit, no matter how hard you push it.
This particular set is built specifically for impact wrenches, and not just hand ratchets. Notably, impact-rated sockets are made from a tougher steel than those chrome-finish hand-tool sockets. Sudden hammering force from an impact wrench can crack a chrome-finish socket that wasn't designed to handle it. Purchasing the wrong kind is a common and expensive mistake for anyone new to power tools.
This package includes 10 pieces and covers common metric sizes. It is by no means meant to replace a full set but can fill the gap a full set often misses out on. While major socket set brands exist, this JobSmart set is a solid addition to your toolkit.
GEARWRENCH SAE Bolt Biter extraction socket set (7 pieces)
The GEARWRENCH SAE Bolt Biter extraction socket set uses a bi-directional, tapered design, a special shape that grips onto a stripped or rounded bolt instead of just spinning over it. Once it grabs onto the bolt, you can turn it like a normal socket, and the bolt comes right out.
The set covers five common SAE sizes plus two adapters for impact wrenches, and GEARWRENCH made the sockets from hardened steel with a black oxide coating for corrosion resistance. That material choice matters because removing a rusted bolt is already hard, and a weak socket will only bend and wear down under that load.
While this extraction socket isn't a tool that you will use every week, when you need it, nothing else will do the job. GEARWRENCH provides a lifetime warranty on the Bolt Biter line. Such sets can come handy when you have to remove a broken bolt with or without drilling, which would otherwise require a trip to a machine shop.
Klein Tools Digital Multimeter, 600V
When you are working with electricity, you should always be cautious. Not testing it first is how many people get hurt. For this purpose, the Klein Tools digital multimeter is built and is the low-cost way to stop guessing. It comes with a CAT III 600V safety rating, meaning it is rated for use in household and light-industrial circuits.
Aside from voltage, this multimeter reads current, resistance, continuity, and diodes, plus test standard AA and 9V batteries too. This range is more than enough for everyday jobs including confirming an outlet is dead before you touch a wire, checking why one plug has power and the next one doesn't, etc.
This Klein multimeter can survive a 6.6-foot drop and also includes Lead Alert LEDs that light up to confirm correct probe placement before you take a reading, a small feature that prevents a wrong result and ultimately sending you chasing the wrong wire. Klein multimeters are some of the best for home uses and you can get this one from Tractor Supply for $37.99.
Tractor Supply Assorted SAE drill bit set (41 pieces)
A drill is nothing without its bits and is just a heavy paperweight. If you already have a drill, you can get the Tractor Supply Assorted SAE drill bit set for under $10, and in my opinion, it's genuinely hard to beat no matter which store you're shopping at. In this bundle, you get 41 pieces of bits, ranging from small pilot holes up to half an inch.
This makes sense even for occasional use, since a single specialty bit at any store can run close to what this whole set costs. Store-brand bits like this one won't outlast a premium titanium-coated drill bit set drilling into steel all day. However, for wood, drywall, and the occasional light metal job around a house, this is a perfect choice.
The Tractor Supply Assorted SAE drill bit set also comes in a storage case with molded slots for every bit, so no more going through a loose pile in a drawer. When compared with other drill bit sets, this one from Tractor Supply seems to be a good buy because of its affordable price.
Barn Star SAE Tap and Die set (20 pieces)
Bolts get rusty and threads strip. This is a common issue on old trucks, tractors, and farm gates. The Barn Star 20-piece SAE Tap and Die set fixes both problems for under $10. You can use the tap to clean out threads inside a hole. Then you use the die to clean threads on the outside. This eliminates the need to buy a new part and fixes most stripped or rusty threads.
Of course, this set won't beat a pro-level kit, and to be frank, it is not trying to. There are big brands too making tap and die sets. However, a big brand name doesn't always mean that you are getting a better tool. This set from Barn Star, which is Tractor Supply's in-house brand, is sufficient for those looking to do repairs on their own and don't have work requiring professional help.
Moreover, you can use this to do jobs that do not need to be done often but really matter when they do. Say an old gate hinge is covered in rust and won't turn. You can take out this set and fix that in your garage instead of making a trip to a machine shop.
JobSmart 650-lumen rechargeable flashlight
The JobSmart 650-lumen rechargeable flashlight is cheap enough to grab without thinking twice. While the number may appear small, but 650 lumens is actually bright for a light this small. To put that in perspective, a typical bulb at home puts out around 800 lumens. It's close to lighting up a whole room, packed into a form factor that fits in your glove box.
The best part is that it doesn't use batteries. You can recharge it using a USB cable. This is a handy feature because if you have a flashlight in your truck or a junk drawer and gets used a lot, buying batteries for it adds up fast. You can plug it into your phone charger and charge it, or during a power outage, you can use a power bank to charge it.
Keep in mind this isn't the kind of light rescue teams would carry into the woods. It is for checking a breaker box, working under your truck at night, or tossing in the glove box for emergencies. 650 lumens is sufficient for emergency flashlight needs, and this brightness lines up well; it costs only $5.99.
GroundWork 72 inch San Angelo Bar
There are so many jobs that do not need a power tool. The GroundWork San Angelo bar proves that. It is just a long, heavy steel bar with a pointed wedge on one end and a flat end on the other. It has no motor, no battery, nothing to break or charge, just steel doing the work.
Digging bars like this are usually 5 to 6 feet long and weigh around 15 to 23 pounds. This one from GroundWork lands right in the middle at 72 inches and 17 pounds. That length and weight is what makes it work so well. It is easy to lift, and you can let gravity do the work as it drops to break up hard clay, frozen dirt, or packed soil that a shovel just can't handle.
Thinking of planting a garden bed in rocky soil, or want to pry out an old stump that just won't budge? A bar like this can do that job year after year, and sit in the shed until you need it. You need to do nothing to maintain it.
Methodology
Each product and its price has been picked straight from Tractor Supply's own website. Do note that prices at Tractor Supply change often. Double-check the listed price before you buy. Besides, to pick these 15 items, we factored in a mix of things — known brands selling for less than usual, house-brand tools that make themselves heard, and specialty tools that solve a specific problem and fill the gaps in most toolboxes. Anything below 4.5-star rating has been skipped. Specifications and features for each product have been picked from the product's own listing, no guesswork.