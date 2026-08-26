Are Bosch And Milwaukee 12V Batteries Interchangeable?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If the battery in your Bosch power tool dies while you're working, you may have thought about using another power tool battery to finish the job. After all, if it looks as though it might fit and the voltage matches, why not try it? But before you do, beware that you can't use Milwaukee 12V batteries in Bosch tools and you shouldn't try the reverse either. In fact, both manufacturers advise against using other batteries.
Bosch states that its batteries should only be used with approved tools from the same brand or designated partners. It also makes it clear that their batteries are specially designed to be compatible with their own tools and chargers. Similarly, Milwaukee states that its M12 (and M18) batteries should only be used with compatible Milwaukee tools. Neither manufacturer's documentation identifies the other's 12V platform as compatible.
The problem with trying to use Bosch and Milwaukee batteries interchangeably is that the physical connection is just one aspect of compatibility. Modern battery packs and tools contain complex circuitry systems designed to work together, meaning that sharing the same voltage platform is not enough to ensure a proper connection. Additionally, both Bosch and Milwaukee explicitly warn that using their battery packs with other tool brands could have serious consequences, including a risk of fire and personal injury.
The problem with power tool battery adapters
Though Bosch and Milwaukee both advise against using other batteries in their power tools, there are third-party adapters available online. These power tool battery adapters have their pros and cons, but ultimately promise a way to use batteries from one tool brand with tools from another. This is usually done by bridging the physical connection between two otherwise incompatible platforms. However, Milwaukee warns that aftermarket or knockoff batteries should not be used in their tools, and Bosch explicitly says not to use adapters.
The problem is that using an adapter doesn't necessarily make two battery platforms truly compatible. Modern cordless power tools and batteries can communicate electronically with each other, and while third-party adapters could bypass some of those communications, they may not correctly communicate with the system's safety features. This misalignment could potentially put both the tool and the battery at risk.
Specifically, by going around parts of the system's built-in monitoring and protection, an adapter may prevent the tool from properly managing power, heat, and other operating conditions. Charging can present another problem as well, because the adapter could interfere with the safeguards that keep a battery from receiving too much power. And if your power tool is damaged while using an adapter, you could also have warranty problems with both Milwaukee and Bosch. Essentially, it's best to avoid any attempts to mix Bosch and Milwaukee batteries and tools, and instead have suitable replacements at the ready.