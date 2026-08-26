Are Bosch And Milwaukee 12V Batteries Interchangeable?

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If the battery in your Bosch power tool dies while you're working, you may have thought about using another power tool battery to finish the job. After all, if it looks as though it might fit and the voltage matches, why not try it? But before you do, beware that you can't use Milwaukee 12V batteries in Bosch tools and you shouldn't try the reverse either. In fact, both manufacturers advise against using other batteries.

Bosch states that its batteries should only be used with approved tools from the same brand or designated partners. It also makes it clear that their batteries are specially designed to be compatible with their own tools and chargers. Similarly, Milwaukee states that its M12 (and M18) batteries should only be used with compatible Milwaukee tools. Neither manufacturer's documentation identifies the other's 12V platform as compatible.

The problem with trying to use Bosch and Milwaukee batteries interchangeably is that the physical connection is just one aspect of compatibility. Modern battery packs and tools contain complex circuitry systems designed to work together, meaning that sharing the same voltage platform is not enough to ensure a proper connection. Additionally, both Bosch and Milwaukee explicitly warn that using their battery packs with other tool brands could have serious consequences, including a risk of fire and personal injury.