Which Klein Tools Multimeter Is The Best For Home Use? (According To Everyday Users)

It's evident right in the name why a multimeter can be so handy — it measures multiple things, including voltage, current, and electric resistance. This makes it useful whether you're a professional electrician or just trying to figure out why an appliance or device isn't working correctly. Multimiters can be used to test connections, check the voltage of a power outlet or unidentified battery, identifying live wires, and more.

Currently (no pun intended), there are a handful of different multimeter models available at Home Depot from Klein Tools, a family-owned company that's been producing various tools, mostly in the U.S., for nearly 170 years. While each model offers essentially the same functions, there are some differences between them, including voltage, ranging method, size, and more. All models have strong overall user scores from Home Depot customers, which is a reliable marker for quality. Since it's not a highly-advanced piece of equipment, these multimeters can be used by both professionals and DIYers. But, by taking a closer look at the reviews and experiences of everyday users, you'll find that the Klein 600-volt Digital Multimeter, TRMS Auto-Ranging, Temp (model MM420) is likely the best for home use. This makes it a helpful device to pair with useful Klein hand tools you can add to your toolkit.

It measures up to 600V AC/DC voltage, 10A AC/DC current, and 50 MOhms resistance, as well as continuity, temperature, capacitance, frequency, duty-cycle, and test diodes. It's equipped with a backlit display, Lead Alert protection with LED illumination for lead placement, and a low battery indicator, and comes with test leads, a thermocouple with adapter, and batteries. Also, it's solidly built and can handle a 6.6-foot drop. The MM420 also has features that make it particularly well-suited for more casual use.