Not Milwaukee – A YouTube Study Says This Tool Brand Makes The Best Drill And Tap Set
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You may have heard of YouTube's Project Farm. The channel's host talks fast while performing structured comparisons of tools and equipment, presenting nearly scientific data in a well-organized manner, complete with charts and graphs to help us visualize the results. To find the ultimate drill-and-tap set, we are breaking down the findings from his latest head-to-head comparison.
If you've come here seeking the best traditional two-piece drill-and-tap set, which typically includes an appropriately sized drill bit and a separate tap for cutting internal threads, you may be disappointed. A complete tap and die set can come in handy if you're working on an older car. On the other hand, you may discover the all-in-one models that performed best in this test are just what you never knew you needed.
While the Milwaukee drill and tap performed respectably in Project Farm's tests, it finished significantly behind the overall winner, Klein Tools. The Klein Tools drill and tap set, available as an 8-piece set from Home Depot for $50.99, didn't beat the 5-piece Milwaukee set, $39.97 at Home Depot, in every test, but it did perform better in some key areas.
How is the Klein Tools drill-and-tap set better than Milwaukee and other brands?
Project Farm included several brands in its drill-and-tap set battle. In addition to sets from Klein and Milwaukee, the test featured popular names such as DeWalt and Hercules, one of the top-rated drill bit brands you can get at Harbor Freight. However, it was the relatively unknown 8-piece Ivy Classic set that provided the third-place entry on Project Farm's ranking.
The Milwaukee set is lower-priced than Klein's but has fewer pieces, giving Klein the advantage on price per tool, at about $6.38 per piece compared to Milwaukee's $8 per piece average. The ¼-inch by 20 threads-per-inch drill/tap from the two major brands weigh nearly the same and, according to Project Farm's testing, tied in the timed drilling and tapping categories through ⅛-inch aluminum and mild steel.
One area where the Klein drill and tap tool beats the Milwaukee is that it requires less torque to turn the tap portion when creating threads. However, the category that seals the victory for Klein, pushing Milwaukee firmly into the runner-up position, is the quality of the threads each tool produces. Project Farm measured the quality of ¼-20 threads in ⅛-inch-thick aluminum by measuring the torque required to achieve thread failure when tightening an appropriately sized grade-8 bolt.