Not Milwaukee – A YouTube Study Says This Tool Brand Makes The Best Drill And Tap Set

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You may have heard of YouTube's Project Farm. The channel's host talks fast while performing structured comparisons of tools and equipment, presenting nearly scientific data in a well-organized manner, complete with charts and graphs to help us visualize the results. To find the ultimate drill-and-tap set, we are breaking down the findings from his latest head-to-head comparison.

If you've come here seeking the best traditional two-piece drill-and-tap set, which typically includes an appropriately sized drill bit and a separate tap for cutting internal threads, you may be disappointed. A complete tap and die set can come in handy if you're working on an older car. On the other hand, you may discover the all-in-one models that performed best in this test are just what you never knew you needed.

While the Milwaukee drill and tap performed respectably in Project Farm's tests, it finished significantly behind the overall winner, Klein Tools. The Klein Tools drill and tap set, available as an 8-piece set from Home Depot for $50.99, didn't beat the 5-piece Milwaukee set, $39.97 at Home Depot, in every test, but it did perform better in some key areas.