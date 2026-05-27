12 Affordable Alternatives To The Toyota Camry

When Toyota posted its Q1 sales results in April 2026, there were a few surprises in its data. Among them was the fact that the Camry was Toyota's bestselling model at the start of the year, reversing a years-long trend that had seen SUVs become the body style of choice for American buyers. At the end of 2025, the Toyota RAV4 was crowned the world's best-selling car, but through the first quarter of 2026, Toyota has sold roughly 30% more examples of the Camry than it has of the RAV4.

This isn't because the Camry is an all-new design either. The current generation Camry was introduced in 2025, but it has nonetheless grown in popularity over the past year. It's not difficult to see why it's a popular choice: it's affordably priced, impressively spacious, and almost as efficient as a Prius. However, it still has plenty of appealing competitors, so before you head to your nearest Toyota dealer to get your hands on one, it's worth making sure you haven't overlooked these affordable alternatives first.