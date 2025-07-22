The 2026 Acura Integra's Best Updates Aren't Big, And That's Why They Work

The Acura Integra has been with us, on and off, for a total of 40 years. It's always been the de facto choice when you want a somewhat sporty Honda that's a little more "premium" than a Civic. Acura has announced a few changes for the 2026 model year that continue the time honored tradition of not fixing what wasn't broken.

The totality of the changes for 2026 are pretty minimal. Every trim gets a new infotainment screen that's a bit bigger and with added wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Three new colors were added: Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl, and Double Apex Blue Pearl. In a press release, Acura notes that you have already seen these colors on the Acura ZDX, and that Double Apex Blue Pearl looks just as good here as it does on the electric SUV. Lastly, the sportier trim Integra A-Spec gets a bodykit and 18-inch wheels on the outside, while adding interior ambient lighting.

That's it for the 2026 changes, yet, despite how small those changes are, it's actually a net positive. Acura is making a conscious decision to not further complicate things.