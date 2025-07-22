The 2026 Acura Integra's Best Updates Aren't Big, And That's Why They Work
The Acura Integra has been with us, on and off, for a total of 40 years. It's always been the de facto choice when you want a somewhat sporty Honda that's a little more "premium" than a Civic. Acura has announced a few changes for the 2026 model year that continue the time honored tradition of not fixing what wasn't broken.
The totality of the changes for 2026 are pretty minimal. Every trim gets a new infotainment screen that's a bit bigger and with added wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Three new colors were added: Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl, and Double Apex Blue Pearl. In a press release, Acura notes that you have already seen these colors on the Acura ZDX, and that Double Apex Blue Pearl looks just as good here as it does on the electric SUV. Lastly, the sportier trim Integra A-Spec gets a bodykit and 18-inch wheels on the outside, while adding interior ambient lighting.
That's it for the 2026 changes, yet, despite how small those changes are, it's actually a net positive. Acura is making a conscious decision to not further complicate things.
More of the same
The powertrain remains the same for the base model and A-Spec versions, giving you one engine option: a 200 horsepower, 1.5-liter turbocharged four-banger. If you opt for the A-Spec, you still get a six-speed manual if your heart so truly desires. Acura hasn't changed anything regarding what makes the Integra tick.
That's a good thing for a few reasons, the chief amongst which is the simple fact that the new Integra was already good, so it didn't really need to be changed for the sake of change alone. And, from a less exciting economics standpoint, Acura has a pretty strong grasp on sales. It says the Integra is responsible for 40% of the sales within its whole segment. Acura knows that it has a good thing and its keeping it within a death grip.
That's not a strategy of restraint we've seen automakers always take, when it comes to a popular product. Chevrolet's sense of urgency to update the sixth-generation Camaro ended up with one of the least-liked designs of the car's near-six-decade history (and forced a rapid re-redesign), for example; the mid-engine Corvette C8 brought more power than its predecessors, but ended up carrying a notably higher sticker price with it. The allure of making a popular product "better" — and risking turning off potential buyers in the process — is a tough one to resist.
No complaints here
The Integra isn't perfect, a hybrid or all-wheel drive powertrain would be nice for future models, especially future versions of the much hotter Integra Type S, but you can't put the cart before the horse and radically change an already good car before the technology or customer base is ready. There's a reason why the Toyota's recipe for the Prius was more or less the same for the 20 years leading up to its current generation, and a reason why cars like the Porsche 911 have kept the same general formula and overall look for six decades.
On pricing, Acura hasn't announced whether it will cost more than the current 2025 model. That, for reference, stands at $33,000 for the base model and $38,000 for the A-Spec trim. If Acura can keep the updated model within the same ballpark, then the 2026 Integra will remain the relatively affordable sporty car it's always been. A fun and not egregiously priced sport sedan with a 6-speed manual is basically a unicorn in 2025, and it looks like Acura is going to keep that mythical status going into 2026 since the horizon looks pretty empty for that particular segment.
So no, the 2026 Acura Integra is not really much different than the current Integra or really any other Integra from this current generation. But as the old saying goes, you can't have too much of a good thing. The "good thing" in this instance being an Acura made in Ohio.