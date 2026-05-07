12 Car Models Dealers Can't Get Off The Lot In 2026

Cars are becoming more expensive annually, meaning you're likely to spend more than you intended if you're in the market for a new vehicle. This is especially true for some popular models, with dealers selling them over MSRP. Some buyers who are simply looking for the cheapest new car that can fit their monthly budget, instead of considering the sticker price, might not think much about this, but those who want the best deal on a brand-new vehicle would likely object.

So, we're looking at a few car models that many dealers can't get off their lots quickly. These new cars have so little demand that it can take more than a year before they're sold. This means they tie up the dealer's capital and add storage costs. The longer an unsold vehicle stays in the lot, the greater the chance a buyer can get steep discounts or incentives just to move it.

Unless you've set your heart on a specific make and model, keep your eye out for these vehicles and you might just be able to get a good deal. Note that we're just considering these cars' market day supply (MDS), or how long they sit on dealers' lots. Before making a final decision, you should also check reliability and ownership costs to ensure the vehicle fits your budget and lifestyle.