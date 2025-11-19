Can The VW ID.4 Shake Its Dull Reputation Before It's Too Late?

For a while, it seemed like Volkswagen was genuinely taking electrification in North America seriously. Yes, market reasons may have made it skip the ID.3, but the roughly Golf-scale ID.4 arrived with suitable fanfare. It held down the fort until the charmingly unique (and frequently delayed) ID. Buzz landed in the U.S. in late 2024.

An odd duo, to be sure, but VW looked intent on filling in that broad gap. Well, that was the plan, up until more of those North American market reasons left it pulling the plug on a U.S. release of the ID.7 electric sedan. ID. Buzz demand — possibly due to limited initial supplies, middling range, and a not-inconsiderable price tag — has failed to set the market alight, and production of the EV microbus is now on hold, too.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Things for the ID.4 are looking fairly lonesome, and a lukewarm (to put it mildly) attitude toward electric vehicles in the U.S. doesn't seem set to change that any time soon. While rival automakers have pivoted to plug-in hybrids to fill the gap, Volkswagen eschewed such a strategy in North America. With its line-up split starkly into "EV or not EV," can the ID.4 carry the company's green fortunes alone?