VW Is Putting ID Buzz Production On Ice – Here's Why

If you were to come up with a list of the most hyped up, promising new vehicles of the last decade, Volkswagen's ID. Buzz electric van would likely place high on the rankings. Volkswagen first debuted the retro-influenced concept version of ID. Buzz back in 2017, which feels like an eternity ago — and a lot has happened since then.

The good news is that the production 2025 ID. Buzz is here and available right now, with styling and personality that holds true to the concept. The bad news for Volkswagen is that, due to a variety of factors, the appetite for the van has been smaller than anticipated. In fact, demand has been so low that Volkswagen recently paused production of the ID.Buzz at its Hanover factory in Germany due to what VW says are 'changed market conditions' and 'intense competition'.

This is obviously discouraging news for a vehicle that once generated so much excitement, but it's not entirely surprising. The ID.Buzz has been plagued with a frustratingly slow rollout – especially in the American market – as well as stop-sale orders, and most crucially, a price tag that many feel is far too ambitious for what the van actually provides.