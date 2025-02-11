4 Cheaper Alternatives To The Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a unique vehicle, being the only fully-electric minivan currently available in the United States. But if you are looking for alternatives to the ID. Buzz and are willing to be a bit flexible, there are some other vehicles that can offer a similar form with a hybrid drivetrain, or can seat the same number of people in an electric vehicle (EV) with a different layout.
The 2025 VW ID. Buzz is described by Volkswagen as "the spiritual reincarnation of the classic Microbus, re-imagined for the electric future." Built on Volkswagen's MEB platform, the ID. Buzz comes with a 91 kWh battery for the U.S. market, with a range of 234 miles for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) model and 231 miles for the all-wheel drive (AWD) version.
The ID. Buzz has a decent amount of interior storage space, with a total of 19 cubic feet available when all three rows are in use. This increases to 76 cu. ft. when the third row is down and a generous 146 cu. ft. when the second and third rows are folded.
Power ratings for the two versions of the ID. Buzz are 282 horsepower for the RWD model and 335 for the AWD version. The starting price for the Pro S trim is $59,995 and goes up to $65,495 for the 1st Edition (available only at launch). The following vehicles are all significantly less expensive and offer some of what the ID. Buzz does, although none of them have the unique appeal of VW's newest van.
2025 Kia EV9 - $54,900
The Kia EV9 is a three-row SUV that — like the ID. Buzz — keeps you away from the gas pump. It seats seven passengers and is driven by a fully electric powertrain. The base trim, called Light RWD, has an MSRP of $54,900 and comes with a 76.1 kWh battery that provides an EPA-estimated 230 miles of range — comparable to that of the VW ID. Buzz. A total of five RWD and AWD trim levels are available on the EV9, offering ranges of up to 304 miles for RWD models and 280 for AWD models. The standard powertrain in the Kia EV9 is a 215-hp motor driving the rear wheels.
The interior of the Kia EV9 is roomy, although not as spacious as the ID. Buzz. With all three rows in use, there is still 20 cu. ft. of storage behind the third row, around the same as that of the ID. Buzz. Folding the third row and then the second and third rows ups that to 43.5 cu. ft. and 81.7 cu. ft., respectively, a little more than half of what the ID. Buzz offers.
In terms of its three-row seating capacity combined with an EV powertrain, the Kia EV9 comes close to the ID Buzz in terms of specifications, and also gives you a price savings of just over $5,000. Drive them both and see what you think.
2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid - $51,055
The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select — with an MSRP of $51,055 —gives you a similar minivan form factor to the VW ID. Buzz but with a partially-electrified propulsion system. The Pacifica's Plug-in Hybrid powertrain provides 32 miles of all-electric range from a 16 kWh lithium-ion battery and 520 miles of total range thanks to the vehicle's3.6-liter gasoline-powered Pentastar V6 engine. That's more than double the range of the ID. Buzz, at a starting price that is about $9,000 less.
This means you might be able commute on electric power only, while retaining the ability to take long trips without any range anxiety. The front-wheel drive Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid offers a total system power of 260 horses from its V6 engine and two electric motors.
Interior space in the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid is plentiful, with 32 cubic feet of storage available when all three rows are in use. Folding the third row down increases this to 88 cu. ft. (more than the ID. Buzz), while dropping the second and third rows boosts this to 141 cu. ft. (just short of the ID. Buzz).
Toyota Sienna LE FWD Hybrid - $39,185
The Toyota Sienna has been around for more than a quarter of a century. For 2025, all Siennas come with a standard hybrid drivetrain and are available with either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). We are spotlighting the base LE model with FWD that starts at just $39,815, but it's worth noting that even the top-of-the-line Sienna Platinum AWD (at $56,905) undercuts the base price of the ID. Buzz. This results in a savings of between roughly $3,000 and $20,000, depending on the Sienna model that you choose.
The primary difference between the aforementioned Chrysler Pacifica and the Toyota Sienna is that the Sienna is not a plug-in hybrid. It is a conventional hybrid that does not come with a charging port and therefore never needs to be plugged in. The Sienna's hybrid system is designed to achieve the highest possible gasoline mileage, which means that it is not capable of driving very far or very fast on its much smaller battery. The Toyota Sienna Hybrid's 2.5-liter inline-four cylinder engine combines with an electric motor to provide a total of 245 horsepower.
Cargo space in the 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid measures 33.5 cubic feet with all three rows in use, substantially more than the ID. Buzz. Folding the third row yields a total of 75.2 cu. ft (almost as much as the ID. Buzz), while folding both the second and third rows gives you 101 cu. ft. of space (around 2/3 of what the ID. Buzz provides).
Kia Carnival Hybrid LXS - $40,800
The Kia Carnival Hybrid LXS is the entry-level hybrid version of the Carnival, a minivan that has some SUV styling cues to differentiate it from the other minivans. But don't be fooled by the long hood — a dead giveaway is the sliding rear doors that are found on most minivans.
The Carnival Hybrid is available in four different trim levels, all of which are priced below the $59,995 MSRP of the ID. Buzz. So whether you go for the entry-level LXS at $40,800 or the top-end $52,900SX Prestige, you stand to save between roughly $7,000 and $19,000 if you pass by the VW dealership and head to Kia instead.
Like the Sienna, the Carnival is a conventional hybrid that requires no charging. Unlike the Toyota's minivan though, the Carnival Hybrid is not available with AWD. The Carnival Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four working with two electric motors to produce a total power output of 241.7 horsepower.
Interior cargo space in the Carnival Hybrid comes out to 40.2 cubic feet when using all three rows of seats (double what the ID. Buzz offers), 86.9 cu. ft. with the third row folded (10 cu. ft. more than the ID. Buzz), and 145.1 cu. ft. with both the second and third rows folded (nearly the same as the ID. Buzz). This makes the Kia Carnival the overall winner among vehicles on this list in terms of cargo space.