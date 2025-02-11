4 Cheaper Alternatives To The Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a unique vehicle, being the only fully-electric minivan currently available in the United States. But if you are looking for alternatives to the ID. Buzz and are willing to be a bit flexible, there are some other vehicles that can offer a similar form with a hybrid drivetrain, or can seat the same number of people in an electric vehicle (EV) with a different layout.

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz is described by Volkswagen as "the spiritual reincarnation of the classic Microbus, re-imagined for the electric future." Built on Volkswagen's MEB platform, the ID. Buzz comes with a 91 kWh battery for the U.S. market, with a range of 234 miles for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) model and 231 miles for the all-wheel drive (AWD) version.

The ID. Buzz has a decent amount of interior storage space, with a total of 19 cubic feet available when all three rows are in use. This increases to 76 cu. ft. when the third row is down and a generous 146 cu. ft. when the second and third rows are folded.

Power ratings for the two versions of the ID. Buzz are 282 horsepower for the RWD model and 335 for the AWD version. The starting price for the Pro S trim is $59,995 and goes up to $65,495 for the 1st Edition (available only at launch). The following vehicles are all significantly less expensive and offer some of what the ID. Buzz does, although none of them have the unique appeal of VW's newest van.

