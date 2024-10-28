5 Of The Coolest Features Of The 2025 Toyota Sienna
The year 2025 is right around the corner, and the world's major automotive manufacturers are revving their proverbial engines, ready to show us all the next big advancements in personal transport. One power player that's recently tipped its hand is Toyota, which officially unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship minivan, the Sienna, back in September.
"The Toyota Sienna's sporty blend of angular good looks, spacious functionality, and standard Hybrid powertrain has redefined the segment for families and adventurers alike," Toyota said about its enduring vehicle line in a press release.
While it's not that hard to make a decent minivan after decades of precedent, Toyota is looking to make this new version of the Sienna an attractive option for those looking for a comfort- and convenience-focused driving experience. It's accomplishing this through a variety of new and updated features, from an improved audio multimedia system and Safety Sense protections to luxury features like a built-in vacuum cleaner and refrigerator.
Toyota's new Advanced Rear Seat Reminder system
One of the big highlights on the 2025 Sienna's spec sheet is the Advanced Rear Seat Reminder system, a newcomer for Toyota's vehicles. A special sensor is concealed within the headliner of the vehicle, which scans the second and third-row seats for movement with a 60GHz band millimeter-wave radar. This system is always active but sees its ideal usage when the vehicle is shifted into park and powered down, followed by the driver's side door being opened, closed, and locked.
In the event movement is detected after the doors have been locked, the car will begin flashing its hazard lights and sounding its door lock chime, followed by beeping its horn if the initial warning isn't heeded. If the driver has opted in, they may also receive notifications and emergency calls on their phone.
The point of this system is to keep you from accidentally forgetting a pet or infant in the rear seats of the car. If you accidentally start walking away before removing them from the back seat, the car will use its various notifications and alarms to remind you that, hey, there's still someone in the car and you probably shouldn't leave them there.
Updated Audio Multimedia system
You can't have a good drive these days without a proper sound system to liven things up, and naturally, Toyota didn't forget this. The 2025 Sienna features the latest iteration of Toyota's in-house engineered Audio Multimedia system, controlled via a dashboard touchscreen and, if enabled, voice commands. The base LE grade of the car comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, while the XLE and higher grades come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The system features full compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to sync up with your mobile device of choice via Bluetooth.
You can enjoy high-quality, surround-sound music through the JBL Premium Audio 12-speaker setup, which is optional on the XLE and XSE, but standard on the Woodland, Limited, and Platinum grades of the vehicle. The system also comes equipped with Clari-Fi technology to improve the quality of compressed audio files.
For those with access to Toyota's Intelligent Assistant, you can wake the system with a voice command and utilize features like changing the cabin temperature, adjusting volume, and requesting directions on the screen. As an added bit of convenience, there are numerous USB ports available for charging mobile devices, as well as a fifth-generation Qi wireless charger pad.
Second-generation Toyota Safety Sense protections
Driving a new car isn't all fun and games; it's also important to have the latest in safety features to protect both yourself and the ones you love while you're out on the road. This is why Toyota has imbued its most recent cars with a cocktail of helpful safety systems to keep your vehicle and everyone in it as safe as possible. These systems are collectively known as Toyota Safety Sense, and the second-generation version of it comes standard on all 2025 Sienna models.
Toyota's second-generation Safety Sense setup includes six different features for your overall health and safety. The header is the Pre-Collision System, or PCS, which automatically hits the brakes in the event a stationary object or pedestrian is in your path and you don't react in time. Besides that, there is Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control to take some of the pressure off while driving on the highway as it reacts to the speed of the cars in front of you, a Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist to keep you centered in your lane, Automatic High Beams that automatically turn on and off the high beams as needed, and Road Sign Assist for quickly identifying road signs.
XLE grade and higher includes heated, power-adjustable front seats
The Toyota 2025 Sienna is available in six grades: LE, XLE, XSE, Woodland, Limited, and Platinum. As you get into the higher grades, fancier, more luxurious features will become available. Starting with the XLE grade, you'll find some real comfort thanks to the upgraded front seats.
Both the driver and front passenger seats on the 2025 Sienna XLE and higher are SofTex-trimmed with built-in warmers, perfect for toasting your buns on a chilly winter day. Not only that, but the driver's side seat features eight-way power adjustability, plus power lumbar, to give you the most comfortable, ergonomic seating setup possible. The front passenger seat is adjustable as well, albeit with a slightly more modest four-way system.
While you're enjoying the heat and back support, you can also wrap your hands around the leather-trimmed telescoping steering wheel, just for that extra bit of seating optimization. Remember, proper steering wheel placement is a small, yet vital component of safe driving.
Vacuum and FridgeBox available with Limited and Platinum grades
The two fanciest grades of the 2025 Sienna are the Limited and the Platinum, both of which have special luxury features that can't be found on any other models (or most cars in general, really). These features come standard on the Platinum model and are available as options for the Limited model.
The first of these standout features is a built-in vacuum cleaner that deploys from the back of the center armrest. Whether you have friends or kids with a tendency to make a mess of the rear seats, the vacuum can immediately suck up any loose dirt, dust, and debris from the rear seats and footwells and hold it all for easy disposal.
The other big highlight is the FridgeBox, a new drink storage solution also located in the center armrest. This nifty box is big enough to store drinks and snacks in a safe and accessible spot for both the driver and passengers. When switched on, it can also keep said drinks and snacks cool for the entire duration of a trip, which means no more lukewarm juice boxes on a blazing summer highway.