5 Of The Coolest Features Of The 2025 Toyota Sienna

The year 2025 is right around the corner, and the world's major automotive manufacturers are revving their proverbial engines, ready to show us all the next big advancements in personal transport. One power player that's recently tipped its hand is Toyota, which officially unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship minivan, the Sienna, back in September.

"The Toyota Sienna's sporty blend of angular good looks, spacious functionality, and standard Hybrid powertrain has redefined the segment for families and adventurers alike," Toyota said about its enduring vehicle line in a press release.

While it's not that hard to make a decent minivan after decades of precedent, Toyota is looking to make this new version of the Sienna an attractive option for those looking for a comfort- and convenience-focused driving experience. It's accomplishing this through a variety of new and updated features, from an improved audio multimedia system and Safety Sense protections to luxury features like a built-in vacuum cleaner and refrigerator.