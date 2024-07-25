How Far Away Should You Be From The Steering Wheel? This Is The Safest Distance

Compared to just a few decades ago, cars are safer than they've ever been. A plethora of built-in safety systems constantly monitor for danger both inside and outside the vehicle. The car uses alerts to keep you attentive at the wheel, watching for changes in terrain or erratic motorists, and controlling motor functionality to prevent collisions, fires, and more.

All of this has made cars generally safer to drive, if not more expensive. However, no matter how high-tech cars become, there's no substitute for old fashioned sense and sensibility. Your car may have all the latest bells and whistles to keep you safe in extenuating circumstances, but that all comes with the assumption that you're doing your part to ensure a safe driving experience in all other circumstances.

For instance, have you thought lately about how closely you sit to your car's steering wheel? It might not be something you think about very often. For many drivers, the only thought spared to the wheel is "ten o' clock and two o' clock," if that. In actuality, placing yourself at an ideal distance and positioning from the wheel is actually one of the most important safety measures you can take in a car.

Your distance from the steering wheels determines where you'll end up in the event of a sudden collision, not to mention what condition you end up in. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's guidance, you should maintain a distance of about 10 inches from the wheel at all times, and there's a good reason for that.