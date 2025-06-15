Is The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Worth Its Premium Price?

Compared to other similarly priced three-row EVs, the VW ID. Buzz has a pretty underwhelming range. The standard one has an 86-kWh battery pack, which should reach 234 miles per charge in the rear-wheel drive model, and 231 miles for the all-wheel drive according to Volkswagen. That's already well below the lower-priced SUVs mentioned before — the 2025 Kia EV9 offers 304 miles and the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQB reaches a claimed 251 miles. To make matters worse, some driving tests have come up short — Car and Driver reported just 190 miles for the rear-wheel drive model and 180 miles for the all-wheel drive model. It also charged slower than Volkswagen claimed.

"I think it's cool, really. I think it's the right mix of retro and future, family, and fun," started one review on Reddit. "But WHOOOO BOY is it grossly overpriced. And end of the day, it's probably under-ranged at any price. For a true family vehicle it just doesn't have the range." Another responded that "captures the original hippie van style" but unfortunately "the price tag and middling range doesn't do it any favors."

This seemed to be the statement echoed pretty much everywhere in regards to the VW ID. Buzz. The style is eye-catching and desirable, but many weren't able to justify the price due to its unfortunate range. A statement on another Reddit post regarding the Buzz said it all: "I want one, but price and range keep me from it."

