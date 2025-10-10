The New 2025 Audi SQ5 Needs To Be Angrier

As an automaker, regardless of the badge on the grille, there's an inherent danger in updating your midsize SUV. Invariably the mainstay of your range, there's always the risk of an overambitious redesign turning off loyal customers. When you're Audi, considering changes to what's by far the best-selling model in your line-up, the downsides to screwing up the 2025 SQ5 and Q5 are huge.

And yet update Audi must, because while the Q5 has a strong lead over all other models in the stable, sales had nonetheless been shrinking. Striking a balance between "reassuringly familiar" and "refreshingly upgrade-worthy" takes a careful touch, and so the new SUV — here seen in sportier SQ5 form — gets a sleek aesthetic shared with the latest Audi EVs, plus the newest cabin tech, but without leaning too hard into the gadget-overload some rivals could be accused of.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Despite the styling, what's under the sheet metal is very different from recent electric Audi launches like the Q6 e-tron. The new Q5 uses the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), replacing the MBL Evo of before, though U.S. spec cars lack the 48V mild-hybrid assist of their European counterparts.