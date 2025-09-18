The 2025 RS3 Is Proof Audi Isn't Boring

The discourse may remain firmly fixed on EVs, and the market on SUVs, but shoppers looking for a traditional gasoline sport compact are spoiled for choice. From familiar names like the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Golf GTI, to more recent arrivals like the Hyundai Elantra N and Toyota GR Corolla, there's plenty to pick from. And for those who want more of everything, there's the 2025 Audi RS3.

Audi first applied an RS badge to its compact A3 in 2015 for the European market, with U.S. sales following in 2017. The second and current generation arrived in 2022, with some revisions for 2025. Audi recalibrated the various chassis control systems to make it easier to access the RS3's deep well of capability, and made the exterior look even more imposing, but kept the distinctive engine and maintained an overall high level of refinement.

The result is a compact four-door sedan that can be as rambunctious as its less-pricey brethren, but still feels like an Audi when you need it to, while also celebrating the brand's long motorsports history. It's a car that enthusiasts will appreciate, but that anyone can respect.