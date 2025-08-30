Ignore The Haters, The 2025 BMW M235 Is Worthy Of The M Badge

BMW's naming conventions have always been unique. The names are always alphanumeric and are generally a pretty good indicator of what you're getting into. No letter prefixes, and you've got the keys to a nice luxury or executive sedan. "X" indicates an SUV, and "M" means you're getting a performance car. "xDrive" means all-wheel drive. Oh, and the higher the number is, the bigger the car is. The X3 is bigger than the X5, for instance. Congratulations, you can now identify every BMW on the road today.

Using that key, you can already tell that the 2025 BMW M235 is a performance sedan that's towards the smaller end of the automaker's range. Like with most BMW M-Cars, I was anxious to get behind the wheel. I had driven the M235 last year around BMW's track in South Carolina and I wanted to get more time with BMW's "entry" level sport sedan. After all, while it proved convincing after 20 minutes, now it was time to see how it impressed for a whole week.