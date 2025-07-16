2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Life In The Cheap(ish) Seats

Decisions can be tough, at the entry point to a luxury automaker like BMW. The new, second-generation 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe has to be slick enough to justify its $40k starting price yet clearly sacrifices must be made compared to its more expensive stablemates. Owners need to feel that core BMW magic, yet the peristaltic pressure irresistibly nudging them to more expensive upgrades can't let up.

No surprise, then, that so-called gateway models can be controversial. For brand aficionados, BMW's decision to make the 2 Series Gran Coupe front-wheel drive still rankles. With this second-gen (F74) version, the any-trim-you-like-as-long-as-it's-sporty focus — with the M Sport package now standard — writes checks you'd be forgiven for wondering if the platform can cash.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

To be fair, the Tanzanite Blue II Metallic car you see here isn't quite BMW's cheapest model in the U.S. For a start, it's the xDrive version: all-wheel drive nudges the starting price from the $39,600 of the entry-level 228 Gran Coupe, to $41,600 (both plus $1,175 destination). BMW held that front-wheel drive 228 Gran Coupe back to the 2026 model year, though the order books are open now.