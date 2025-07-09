2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Review: It's A Bargain (No, Seriously)

Is the 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance the best deal in all of Volkswagen Group? A strange premise to open with, perhaps, when you're talking about an SUV that starts at $137,495 (including $1,295 destination), but hear me out.

With the new-for-this-year Performance treatment, Audi's most potent gas-powered RS model laughs in the face of its predecessor's "mere" 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Pushing both up into the six-hundreds, it not only delivers that all-important upgrade lure for existing owners, but narrows the gap between the RS Q8 Performance and its cousins with far more expensive branding.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Those cousins — including the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, and Bentley Bentayga — all carve out niches of their own, even if variations of the twin-tubocharged V8 delivering Audi's 2025 uptick in raw grunt are common across the board. In such illustrious company, though, the not-inexpensive Audi is actually most affordable.