15 Things You Should Never Say When Buying A New Or Used Car

Buying a car is a pain. You have to do research before even going to the dealership, and then the performative dance that is actually buying a car is exhausting and long. There's a reason companies like Carvana, boast no-haggling, no-salesperson car purchases. On top of all that, you also have to keep up with what to know about buying cars to begin with. It's a herculean effort, and once it's all done, you usually have years or sometimes even decades before you have to do it again.

So, if you're about to walk into a dealership and perform this long, strenuous activity, there are some things you should never say at a car dealership. These will maximize your odds of getting a good deal, good trade-in value on your car, and the least amount of drama possible. The only thing to keep in mind is this advice largely won't work at a good dealership since they're not trying to end around your needs anyway, but with that said, it's still good information to know.