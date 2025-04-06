What Is APR For A Car Loan, And How Do You Get A Lower One?

Aside from buying a house, purchasing a car is one of the biggest financial decisions you can make. If you're not paying in full with cash or opting to lease, you're going to be looking at car loans. One of the most important things to understand before signing that dotted line is the Annual Percentage Rate (APR). It's a term that gets tossed around a lot in car financing, but what exactly does it mean? More importantly, how can you make sure you're getting the best one possible?

In simple terms, the APR on a car loan represents the total yearly cost of borrowing money to buy a vehicle. It includes the interest rate and also factors in additional fees and costs tied to the loan. This makes the APR a more complete measure of what you'll actually pay than just looking at the interest rate on its own.

We'll go through some of the factors at play in determining APRs, but if you're looking for a good offer, always remember to shop around and compare options from multiple lenders. Many lenders allow you to prequalify with a soft credit check, which won't affect your credit score but will give you a realistic idea of the APRs you qualify for. The more information you have, the better your chance of getting a good deal.

