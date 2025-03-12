Car Refinance: What The Process Means & When It Might (Or Might Not) Be A Good Idea

It doesn't always make sense to refinance your current car loan, though, as there are many variables which can easily affect the attractiveness of replacement loans. If the following instances apply, then continuing with your current deal might be the better option — at least for the short term — until your circumstances change.

Negative equity is something many who look to refinance struggle with: This is when you owe more than the car is worth. In this instance, it can be difficult to secure a new loan, and even if you did, it's unlikely that the terms are going to be particularly favorable. If you can, look to pay yourself out of the negative equity before securing a new deal.

As cars age, they become more of a risk for the lenders, as older cars are typically more likely to fall into disrepair. Therefore, if your car is near or over 10 years old, the deals available will typically be less attractive, sporting higher interest rates, and possibly even additional admin charges, which help the lender to mitigate financial risk on their own behalf.

If your credit score has dropped since you purchased the vehicle, then the chances are refinancing is going to cost you more, as you would appear to lenders as a higher-risk customer. This will likely attract higher interest rates, shorter terms, and possibly even additional fees. The best action to take here is to build your credit score back up first, and then reconsider trying to refinance the auto loan once you're in a stronger financial position to do so.