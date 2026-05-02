10 Reasons To Pick A Nintendo Switch 2 Over A PS5

The Nintendo Switch 2 is portable first, dockable second. The PS5 is chained to the wall by its power cable forever. That's obvious. But once you get a taste of portable AAA gaming — playing games on the couch, in bed, on a plane, anywhere — it's hard to go back to a PC tower or console stuck in one place. Anyone who owns a Steam Deck knows what we're talking about. Having said that, Steam Deck owners (and other handheld PC users) know that this portability comes at a cost. When docked, these consoles struggle to run the same games at higher resolutions and frame rates on larger screens. The Switch 2 certainly isn't beating the PS5 in the graphics department, but it can hold its own when docked.

When the Switch 2 is docked, it can support up to 4K at 60fps, which is perfect for a living room TV. That's not for all games, of course, but more demanding games can still run at a respectable 1080p. More to the point, it supports recent AAA titles like "Cyberpunk 2077," "Star Wars Outlaws," and "Pragmata." This is a sea change from the previous-generation Nintendo Switch, which could only play stripped-down versions of older AAA titles like "The Witcher 3," which was already a couple of years old at launch, and playing those games docked was rough.

This is a roundabout way of saying that if you buy the Nintendo Switch 2, you get that portability benefit while also being able to enjoy modern AAA titles on your TV. Unlike the previous generation, you don't have to cross your fingers in the hopes that the title you wanted to play would get a janky Switch port. It's the best of both worlds.