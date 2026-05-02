10 Reasons To Pick A Nintendo Switch 2 Over A PS5
If you're looking at a current-gen game console, your best two choices are either a PS5 or a Nintendo Switch 2 — not so much the Xbox, given the, uh, state of things over there. Both are arguably great choices in their own right, so choosing one could be tough. Especially after both the PS5 and the Switch 2 were dealt a gut punch by tariffs, and look to be taking an uppercut from a RAM shortage before they can put up their hands. All things considered, the Nintendo Switch 2 may actually be the best choice.
Our intention isn't to say which is the better console, since both obviously cater to very different markets — if you know which one you want, then this isn't for you. We're going to assume you're in the middle and not yet leaning heavily enough one way or the other. Assuming that, the Switch 2 might be the best bang for your buck at this moment in time, especially if your budget only allows for one console. Compared to the PS5, the Nintendo Switch 2 wins for these 10 reasons.
Nintendo exclusives
One of the main draws to the PS5 is its curated library of high-quality exclusives. Games like "The Last of Us Part 2," "God of War Ragnarok," and "Death Stranding 2." However, in recent years, a good chunk of them have got PC ports. Also, you don't have to own a PS5 per se; you could just play that one game you're interested in via the PlayStation Plus Premium cloud streaming plan and then cancel when you're finished. Case in point, PS5 exclusives aren't always quite so exclusive. Nintendo's exclusives very much are.
The only way to play Nintendo games (aside from the mobile ones) outside of a Nintendo Switch is with emulation, something that Nintendo has fought tooth and claw to prevent. Legally speaking, we can't condone it, even if there are strong arguments in favor of emulation. So if you want to access Nintendo's bigger titles in a legal and convenient way ("The Legend of Zelda" or "Metroid Prime"), you effectively have to buy a Switch 2; at the time of writing, there is no way to stream Nintendo Switch 2 games to another device without owning the hardware. If even a handful of these titles have appealed to you, then that may be all the evidence you need that the Switch 2 would appeal to you. It's backwards compatible, mind, so any last-gen Switch titles will also be at your disposal.
Ultimate portability, and respectable performance when docked
The Nintendo Switch 2 is portable first, dockable second. The PS5 is chained to the wall by its power cable forever. That's obvious. But once you get a taste of portable AAA gaming — playing games on the couch, in bed, on a plane, anywhere — it's hard to go back to a PC tower or console stuck in one place. Anyone who owns a Steam Deck knows what we're talking about. Having said that, Steam Deck owners (and other handheld PC users) know that this portability comes at a cost. When docked, these consoles struggle to run the same games at higher resolutions and frame rates on larger screens. The Switch 2 certainly isn't beating the PS5 in the graphics department, but it can hold its own when docked.
When the Switch 2 is docked, it can support up to 4K at 60fps, which is perfect for a living room TV. That's not for all games, of course, but more demanding games can still run at a respectable 1080p. More to the point, it supports recent AAA titles like "Cyberpunk 2077," "Star Wars Outlaws," and "Pragmata." This is a sea change from the previous-generation Nintendo Switch, which could only play stripped-down versions of older AAA titles like "The Witcher 3," which was already a couple of years old at launch, and playing those games docked was rough.
This is a roundabout way of saying that if you buy the Nintendo Switch 2, you get that portability benefit while also being able to enjoy modern AAA titles on your TV. Unlike the previous generation, you don't have to cross your fingers in the hopes that the title you wanted to play would get a janky Switch port. It's the best of both worlds.
A great mix of kid-friendly and adult-oriented games
Don't get us wrong, the PS5 does have a fair few kid-oriented or kid-friendly games like "Astro Bot" and "Ratchet & Clank." But let's not beat around the bush: this is a console intended primarily for teens and adults, with a lot of very not kid-friendly titles like "The Last of Us 2" and "God of War Ragnarok." Buying a PS5 that's meant to be shared by the family may not be the best choice unless the kids in your home are on the older side. On the flip side, Nintendo has historically been kid-first and adult-second, with anodyne franchises like "Animal Crossing" and "Pokemon" that won't ever give parents reason to worry. The Switch 2 is arguably Nintendo's most "adult-friendly" console to date — without losing that kid-first distinction.
On the Nintendo Switch 2 store, there are currently 24 titles with an M rating. That may not sound like much, but by comparison, there are 31 and 35 titles rated for Everyone and Everyone 10+, respectively, with 48 rated for teen. Considering the Nintendo Switch 2 is still a young console (and one of the big complaints has been the paucity of games), this seems to suggest that it will grow into a very balanced collection of titles for all age groups. So, as far as consoles go, this is a great choice if both young children and adults will be playing on it.
Dedicated couch co-op
For most of the gaming industry, couch co-op (i.e., split-screen multiplayer gaming) has more or less gone the way of the dodo. Single-player experiences and online gaming with friends and faraway strangers have replaced it. A few modern titles available on PS5 are still doing it — take, for example, the excellent "Split Fiction" — but those games are more the exception than the norm. On the Nintendo Switch 2, though? Nintendo titles with a multiplayer component often include split-screen as a matter of course.
As proof of this, Nintendo's "Play together on one console" category includes almost 4,000 options and is one of the largest on the entire storefront. Not exactly a surprise for a console that comes with two controllers by default and shows family and groups of friends playing together in all its promotional material. Couch co-op games aren't just quintessential for bickering siblings making those core memories of fighting while playing "Mario Kart." They're excellent for visiting guests and house parties and allow you to bring one compact source of entertainment for the whole family on trips. No other console or platform continues to embrace the olden days of split-screen quite like Nintendo — or, in this case, unlike the PS5.
Two controllers by default
Speaking of multiplayer and split-screen, let's talk controllers. One of the big ways console makers try to recoup the cost of their subsidized consoles is by selling extras. And in the case of the PS5, you guessed it, most console bundles only ship with one controller to start. At Best Buy, you can get the PS5 Digital Edition with one controller for about $600. An extra controller adds $50 to that markup. If, for whatever reason, you decide to buy a console with only a single controller, well, bad luck for you, because an extra official controller costs $75 — and heaven forbid you want another three! This really blows if you don't exclusively play by your lonesome at home. Nintendo is the only major console maker where two controllers come standard with even the cheapest Nintendo Switch 2 unit.
We concede that Nintendo's controllers are certainly not very ergonomic and are really only meant for simpler couch co-op titles. However, the point is that you have a second controller when you need one. Replacing your existing ones is more affordable, too. A pair of Nintendo Switch 2 controllers sells for $100 or $55 when sold separately. Granted, it's not all flowers and sunshine, as Nintendo's "normal" Switch 2 Pro controller starts at $90. But you can use a third-party controller on the Nintendo Switch 2, and the options tend to be a lot more affordable than the third-party controllers available for the PS5.
Price
If you've been eyeballing any electronic gadget since 2025 or so, then you saw this one coming from a mile away. The PS5, despite being in its twilight years, has seen two price hikes. The first was in August 2025, increasing the original $500 MSRP to $550 thanks to tariffs. Then the RAM crisis sucker-punched Sony, and in April 2026, we got another, this time adding $100 on top. Historically, this subverts the trend of a console going down in price the older it gets, but we digress. The PS5, at its current new MSRP, is a tough sell. The Nintendo Switch 2, on the other hand, hurts a lot less at checkout time.
The Nintendo Switch 2 starts at $450 — significantly cheaper — and, at least at the time of writing, has not gotten a console price hike. Even if it does get a price hike of $50 or $100, that may be a less bitter pill to swallow compared to the PS5, especially when you consider the fact that it's a much younger console, still comes with two controllers, and has other advantages we've mentioned, like being portable. Of course, you can always find a used PS5 and save yourself a bit of cash, but that may be challenging when everyone else in search of a PS5 might be doing the same to skirt the price hike.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is young (and the PS5 is getting old)
It's been said that the pandemic really warped everyone's perception of time, and the PS5 illustrates that point perfectly. The console still feels, for many, like it's new, class-leading hardware, and yet it's been out since 2020, turning 6 in November 2026. That's pretty old for a console. Historically speaking, PlayStation consoles have lasted about six to seven years between generations. The PS3 replaced the PS2 after 6 years, and the PS4 and PS5 both replaced their predecessors after seven years. If those numbers hold true for the PS5, then the PS6 could be coming as early as 2027. Several rumors seem to agree. That means that, in effect, you'd be buying a PS5 for more than it originally cost in 2020, and it could be succeeded in a couple of years at the latest. For some, those are about the worst circumstances to buy a console.
The Nintendo Switch 2, though, is basically brand-new at the time of writing, having released in June 2025. The original Switch released back in 2017, nine years ago at the time of writing — and it is still supported and still gets new game releases. Buying a Nintendo Switch 2 therefore means you're likely set for the next decade at the bare minimum. How long a PS5 will last is an open question, but certainly less. The PS4 may continue to get new games even now in 2026, but support is shrinking as existing online services get the axe and newer AAA games have all but abandoned it.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is the complete gaming package
One of the reasons the Steam Deck is still worth getting is that it's everything you need to play PC games. You don't need to buy a monitor, controller, or speakers. The same can't necessarily be said for a PS5, which benefits most from a big 4K TV to appreciate every visual detail on blockbuster AAA releases, especially when playing them in Fidelity Mode. If you only have a 1080p display or a smaller 4k panel, then buying a PS5 may necessitate an upgrade — more money on top of that now-overpriced console. And if you want to play it in bed, forget it. You'd have to get the PlayStation Portal or try Remote Play. The Nintendo Switch 2, like the Steam Deck, gives you everything you need.
There's a big 7.9-inch HDR screen (supporting up to 120fps), the two Joy-Con controllers, built-in speakers, and a microphone. Let's also not forget that the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons also work as mice, ideal for FPS titles. You are effectively ready to play any game — anywhere — as soon as you open the box and power it on. And if you do have the right TV to appreciate it, the Switch 2 comes with its own 4k-ready, fan-cooled dock. Hence, it's the whole gaming package.
Digital and physical games are okay
The PS5 is a modern console in every sense, including the fact that you can buy one without support for disc game copies, arguably antiquated technology in the era of music streaming and digital storefronts. There are two models: the cheaper Digital Edition that has no disc drive, and the more expensive, "normal" disc drive version. Many people naturally opt for the former to save a bit of money, but that, of course, means you can't play any physical copies of games unless you buy the attachable disc drive for $80. That could be the sort of dealbreaker that comes back to bite you later on; Sony has in the past (before facing backlash) revoked access to purchased media. In any case, physical media is making a comeback after companies have shifted to licensing media over letting consumers own it.
Regardless of which Nintendo Switch 2 version you buy, physical game cards will always be an option. There's no cheaper digital edition that might tempt you to save some money now in exchange for no physical game support later. It's also worth noting that Nintendo's physical media is different, since game cards (excluding digital game-key cards) contain and play the entire game from the card, rather than installing the game to internal storage as the PS5 does. Any Nintendo Switch 2 games that you buy (which aren't game-key cards) won't weigh down your console's limited storage.
Upgrading storage is easy
Another possible pain point when buying a PS5 is the storage situation. The standard PS5 ships with 825GB or 1TB of storage. Only the PS5 Pro ups that to 2TB. If you're buying the PS5 to primarily play AAA titles, that space will run out fast. Take a recent, modern title like "Saros," which clocks in at 83GB. On a 1TB system (with only about 842GB of usable storage), that means you could only have fewer than 10 AAA titles — give or take; that will, of course, depend on individual install size. Now here's where things get a bit frustrating: The PS5 does not support playing games from external storage, while the Nintendo Switch 2 does.
Your PS5 can keep games in "cold storage," transferring those big installs to a hard drive where they cannot be played until transferred back to the system drive. So you'd need to buy an external hard drive if you didn't already have one, and anytime you wanted to play a game in cold storage, you'd have to wait to transfer it over to internal storage. Your only other option would be to buy and install a new SSD. Compare that to the Nintendo Switch 2, which allows you to play games from a microSD Express Card and store games on standard microSD cards. Expanding storage could therefore likely be much cheaper — and obviously easier — than on the PS5.