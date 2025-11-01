How Many Games Can You Store On A 1TB PS5?

When you're buying any device that needs storage, it's generally safe to assume that the bigger, the better. This is especially the case when buying a game console, as larger storage means more space for more games — particularly with modern, AAA titles demanding so much space. As different games are different sizes, it's impossible to say exactly how many games you can squeeze into your PS5. However, it is possible to figure out a few things.

You probably know what type of games you enjoy or if there are any specific titles you want to install. From there, you can approximate how much space you have to play with. For example, if you want to download "Ghost of Yotei", then you know you need to allocate around 85 GB for that. Then, if most games you want to download are of a similar size, you can expect to fit around nine or 10 titles onto your PS5.

You can also find out how much storage you have by finding out how much of your hard drive is already being used by the operating system or any pre-installed software. This is a similar premise to a small amount of your PC's hard drive being occupied by Windows and Microsoft Teams. A third and final option you have is to expand your PS5's storage by installing a compatible M.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) or connecting a portable hard drive via your PS5's USB ports. This way, you can know precisely how much extra space you have to play with.