How Many Games Can You Store On A 1TB PS5?
When you're buying any device that needs storage, it's generally safe to assume that the bigger, the better. This is especially the case when buying a game console, as larger storage means more space for more games — particularly with modern, AAA titles demanding so much space. As different games are different sizes, it's impossible to say exactly how many games you can squeeze into your PS5. However, it is possible to figure out a few things.
You probably know what type of games you enjoy or if there are any specific titles you want to install. From there, you can approximate how much space you have to play with. For example, if you want to download "Ghost of Yotei", then you know you need to allocate around 85 GB for that. Then, if most games you want to download are of a similar size, you can expect to fit around nine or 10 titles onto your PS5.
You can also find out how much storage you have by finding out how much of your hard drive is already being used by the operating system or any pre-installed software. This is a similar premise to a small amount of your PC's hard drive being occupied by Windows and Microsoft Teams. A third and final option you have is to expand your PS5's storage by installing a compatible M.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) or connecting a portable hard drive via your PS5's USB ports. This way, you can know precisely how much extra space you have to play with.
The number of games you can install depends on several different factors
The number of games you can store on your PS5 depends on how large they are. This is dictated by several factors, varying from its graphics to the types of gameplay mechanics used, all the way down to whether a title is voice-acted or uses a complex, dynamic soundtrack. Similarly, if a game gets large updates or if you plan on grabbing some DLC for it, then you'll need even more storage just for that one title. In some cases, you'll even need at least a little extra storage space for your save files — although this is normally accounted for by recommended storage requirements.
While figuring out exactly how many games your PS5 can hold is challenging, you can calculate a rough ballpark based on the average size of each game you want. For instance, if your games average out to 50 GB each, then you could fit 15 to 16 games on your drive. Or, if you enjoy playing blockbuster releases like "Baldur's Gate 3", then your games might average out at around 100 GB each. In this case, you can only expect to fit around eight games on your PS5.
Prefer to play 2D indie games, like "Coffee Talk" or "Hollow Knight: Silksong"? You might've lucked out when it comes to storage. These types of titles tend to come in at much smaller sizes, meaning you can grab games to your heart's content. "Silksong", for example, only takes up 2.5 GB. Assuming your dream library had an average size that small, you could install more than 300 titles at a time.
How much free space does a 1TB PS5 have?
After you've accounted for the operating system and any other compulsory or pre-loaded software, the amount of storage you have to play with on your 1TB PS5 is approximately 831 GB. Just over 6 GB of that is system files, which you can't remove or tamper with. However, it also includes a copy of "Astro's Playroom", which you can uninstall to free up an extra 11 GB. That leaves you with about 842 GB to fill up with your games and save files, increasing the average number of games you can install.
If this doesn't sound like it's going to be enough for your gaming habits, then you can always add more storage to your PS5. Either you can run an external USB hard drive by plugging it into your console's designated USB port(s), or with the right tools and know-how, you can install an M.2 SSD directly into your console to expand your internal storage. The amount of storage this adds will vary depending on which device you use.
If you're still worried about having enough space for every game you want to play, then it could be worth getting a PlayStation Plus subscription. Premium-tier subscribers have access to PlayStation Plus Cloud Streaming, which allows you to play select titles like "Death Stranding" and "Silent Hill 2" over the internet without even installing them. You'll need a reliable internet connection for it to work, and to pay up to $17.99 per month, but it could help to free up some storage space for other titles that you can't stream.