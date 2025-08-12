Is PlayStation Plus Worth It?

PlayStation Plus has gone through several distinct changes over the years, with several users being upset over the price increase that accompanied them. But, for those who love gaming and do it regularly, the subscription is still well worth the price. I've been a subscriber for several years now, across different consoles and tiers, and the value becomes glaringly obvious if you're really taking advantage of what's on offer.

At its core, PS Plus gives you online multiplayer access, free monthly games, cloud saves, and access to exclusive discounts. While the perks of the base PS Plus Essential are handy, gaining access to the expanded library through the Extra and Premium tiers is where it really starts to show its worth. For players who like to bounce between games or are constantly looking for something new, the ever-expanding catalog can save you hundreds of dollars a year. Sharing games with your friends through Share Play is another great feature of PS Plus, but make sure you know how to stop game sharing with someone on PS5 so it doesn't affect your gameplay.

There's also something about the convenience of it all. There's no longer that sense of guilt you feel when you're paying $70 for a single game. With PS Plus Extra, you can dip into a huge variety of genres — from AAA titles to cult indie gems — without any limitation at all, apart from storage space. If you're someone who really appreciates trying new games regularly and wants access to exclusive content, it's a no-brainer.