How Much Storage Does The PS5 Pro Have, And Can You Upgrade It?

Nearly four years after the release of the PS5, and following a long string of leaks and speculations, Sony finally confirmed the launch date of the PS5 Pro on September 10, 2024. Sony's newest gaming console is a mid-life upgrade to the PS5 series and the second major update since the Slim version of the console replaced the original models in November 2023, less than a year ago. The PS5 Pro gets three major upgrades over the standard models: an upgraded, faster GPU; advanced ray tracing support; and AI-driven upscaling.

The updated GPU on the PS5 Pro gets 67% more compute units than the current PS5 console. The console also uses upgraded memory chips that are 28% faster. These upgrades alone have resulted in a 45% boost in rendering speeds during gameplay, the company claims. The improved ray tracing support enables more realism when tackling complex lighting situations.

As for Sony's AI-driven upscaling technology, it is officially known as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. Its primary purpose is to ensure that the quality drop usually associated with upscaled content is minimized. The official claim is that this AI-driven, machine learning-based tech adds an "extraordinary amount of detail" to upscaled content.

Aside from these improvements, the PS5 Pro also gets Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, an extra USB-C port at the rear, and upgrades to the overall storage capacity. Let's now look at the PS5 Pro's storage options in detail.