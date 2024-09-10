How Much Storage Does The PS5 Pro Have, And Can You Upgrade It?
Nearly four years after the release of the PS5, and following a long string of leaks and speculations, Sony finally confirmed the launch date of the PS5 Pro on September 10, 2024. Sony's newest gaming console is a mid-life upgrade to the PS5 series and the second major update since the Slim version of the console replaced the original models in November 2023, less than a year ago. The PS5 Pro gets three major upgrades over the standard models: an upgraded, faster GPU; advanced ray tracing support; and AI-driven upscaling.
The updated GPU on the PS5 Pro gets 67% more compute units than the current PS5 console. The console also uses upgraded memory chips that are 28% faster. These upgrades alone have resulted in a 45% boost in rendering speeds during gameplay, the company claims. The improved ray tracing support enables more realism when tackling complex lighting situations.
As for Sony's AI-driven upscaling technology, it is officially known as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. Its primary purpose is to ensure that the quality drop usually associated with upscaled content is minimized. The official claim is that this AI-driven, machine learning-based tech adds an "extraordinary amount of detail" to upscaled content.
Aside from these improvements, the PS5 Pro also gets Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, an extra USB-C port at the rear, and upgrades to the overall storage capacity. Let's now look at the PS5 Pro's storage options in detail.
More storage than before, but what about upgrade options?
Sony's existing PS5 console ships with a 1TB SSD while also giving consumers the option to use the onboard expansion slot to increase the storage to 4TB using SSDs. The updated PS5 Pro models ship with a 2TB SSD by default, which means it gets twice the storage as the standard PS5. While Sony has yet to reveal the detailed spec sheet of the PS5 Pro at the time of publishing this article, CNET's Scott Stein has revealed that the console retains an expansion slot for adding additional storage options to the console.
Sony is yet to confirm the maximum storage capacity supported on the PS5 Pro console. However, given that the console gets 2TB storage by default, you should be able to easily add an additional 4TB SSD to take the overall storage capacity to 6TB.
As for availability, preorders for the PS5 Pro console will open starting September 26, 2024. It will become publicly available to buyers starting November 7, 2024. The U.S. pricing for the PS5 is $699.99, making it $200 more expensive than the standard PS5 model. The PS5 Pro's retail package includes Sony's DualSense wireless controller and a copy of Astro's Playroom pre-installed.