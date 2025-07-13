Yes, You Can Play Some PS2 & PS3 Games On Your PS5 – Here's How

The PS5 is a powerful gaming console that can run even the most graphically taxing titles at decent frame rates. The latest GTA VI trailer shot on the base PS5 looks amazing and speaks volumes about the console's hardware capabilities. The PS5 also makes a great upgrade if you have an existing library of PS4 games, as you can simply plug and play PS4 discs with the console. However, what if you wanted to play retro titles from PS1, PSP, PS2, or PS3?

The PlayStation 5 lets you play a catalog of classic titles from previous generation consoles with the PlayStation Premium subscription. While the library includes some legendary titles like Resident Evil and Tekken 2 from the PS1 and Tomb Raider: Legend from the PS2, the early-generation games seem somewhat limited. The classic catalog truly shines with a rich library of PS3 games, including Fallout and God of War titles. However, that's also where the PlayStation Premium presents its biggest dealbreaker.

While you can download and play all PS1, PSP, and PS2 titles from the library, you can only stream the PS3 titles via Sony's cloud servers and cannot download them locally. Let's take a closer look at how you can play some timeless classics on the shiny new console, and whether the $159.99 annual fee is worth paying.