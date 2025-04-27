How To Stop Game Sharing With Someone On PS5

Sharing your PlayStation games used to be pretty straightforward back in the day. You'd simply hand over the game disc to a friend, and they could play it on their console. However, that is not an option if your friend has a digital-only console or if you've bought the digital version of a game. Thankfully, Sony allows you to share your digital PS5 games with friends with the "Console Sharing and Offline Play" feature. But what if you change your mind later and no longer want to share your games with your friend?

Advertisement

While game sharing is a useful feature, there are a few downsides to it. For one, only one of you can access the other person's game at a time. For instance, if your friend is playing a game from your library, you can't access any of their games until they stop playing. Also, you can only game share with one person at a time. If you want to share your games with someone else, you first need to disable game sharing with your current friend. Similarly, while you have game sharing enabled on another console, you can't share games with other users on your own PS5. In such cases, you'll need to disable game sharing with your friend. Luckily, it's quite easy to do.