How To Change Or Reset Your PlayStation Network Password

Sony's PlayStation Network (PSN) provides you access to a wide range of services that help you get the most out of your gaming consoles. It's with the PSN that you can download games from the PlayStation Store, play with friends online, connect with people via Discord voice chat, and even stream your favorite movie right from your console.

Advertisement

Before you can enjoy these services, though, you'll need to sign into the PlayStation Network first. This means creating an account, and where there's an account, there's also a password — it's just an inevitable part of the process. However, passwords are pretty much the bane of everyone's existence. They're easy to forget, and you'll need to change them regularly to keep your account secure. Fortunately, Sony makes it easy to change and reset the password on your PlayStation Network account, and you can do so from either your browser or the console itself.