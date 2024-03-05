How To Switch Your PlayStation Account From Password To Passkey

How many times have you gone back and forth with resetting your password for your PlayStation account because it always slips your mind? Or how many times have you dealt with your brother sneaking behind your back and logging into your PlayStation profile because he knows exactly what your go-to password is, the one you use for nearly everything? If you're nodding along, these probably happen more times than you'd like, and you're so over the inconvenience.

What if there was a more efficient way to secure your account without the need to memorize overly complicated passwords or depend on password managers? The good news is that such a solution for your PlayStation now exists! Sony has recently introduced passkeys to PS4 and PS5 users, and it's changing how you sign into the Play Station Network. Here's a quick overview of what a passkey is and how to set it up on your account.