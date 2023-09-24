How To Use Gameshare On PS5 With Your Friends

There's one big limitation to game sharing with friends on the PlayStation 5, and it tends to confuse new console owners who aren't yet familiar with the system. You can only share with one console at a time, and that includes your own device. Put simply, you can create more than one user account on your own PS5 console so that other people who live with you can also play on the device. That other person who lives with you can sign into their own PSN account on your console and play their games.

If you have the Console Sharing and Offline Play feature enabled on your own PS5, your digital games will be available to other users who have accounts on the same console. So, for example, if you share the PS5 with your roommate, they can access and play your digital games while logged into their own PSN account and user account.

However, if you disable the feature on your console and enable it on your friend's console, your roommate will no longer be able to access your games under their user account even though they're on your PS5. You would have to let your roommate play the games under your PSN account rather than their own, which could get messy if they accidentally save over your game progress, buy items on your account, snoop through your messages, and similar.