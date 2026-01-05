The Best Third-Party PS5 Controller, According To Gamers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gaming on Windows is cool, but there are countless things you need to know before building a PC — including the ridiculous pricing of certain components right now. Consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, on the other hand, are ideal if you're looking for a more affordable and easier entry into gaming. It also helps that they ship with game controllers — which is inarguably a more relaxed way of enjoying games when you're planted comfortably on your couch.

Specifically, the PlayStation 5 DualSense is one of the best game controllers money can buy. It comes with a touchpad, thumbsticks that are symmetrically aligned, and adaptive triggers that provide resistance when pressed. It also comes with a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can start talking in-game without plugging in an external headset. Despite all the praise, the DualSense controller isn't devoid of complaints. Users have reported lackluster battery life and stick drift — both being problems that can break the gaming experience.

Fortunately, you aren't restricted to using Sony's in-house controllers with your PlayStation console. There is a decent selection of third-party controllers for the PS5 that rival, and sometimes even beat, the DualSense controller. Based on feedback provided by gamers and reviews from experts in the industry, the PDP Victrix Pro BFG and the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro are popular picks for several reasons.