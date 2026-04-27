11 Fun, Reliable Manual Cars Under $10,000

It's no secret that the manual transmission is going the way of the dodo. In 2021, less than 1% of cars sold in the U.S. were manual transmissions, and it's stayed around that percentage ever since. Automatics usurped the manual transmission a long time ago, and CVTs are now the new hotness, even if they have their fair share of issues. Manual transmissions still have a cult following among enthusiast drivers who want something more engaging that helps them feel more connected to their cars.

There are still some automakers with manual transmission cars, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that they are aimed at the enthusiast market. The best place to find a manual transmission, especially on a budget, is the used market. That is where most manual transmission cars are anyway, and these days, you can get some older models for much cheaper than you can a brand-new car. In many cases, you can even find them for under $10,000, which makes for a great first manual if you want to learn or just want to have some old-school fun.

So, if you're in the market for a less expensive manual transmission that should last you for a little while and add some driving enjoyment in the process, you have more choices than you think, and many of them are listed below.