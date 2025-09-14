Nothing About The 2025 Mini Cooper JCW Makes Sense, But I Love It Anyway

The biggest difference between the Cooper JCW and the Cooper S is that it has a little bit more power on tap. The engine is mostly the same, a twin-turbo BMW-provided 2.0-liter four-cylinder. While the Cooper S made 201 horsepower, the JCW cranks it up ever so slightly to 228 horsepower. While you might roll your eyes when I say that I definitely felt the difference 27 horsepower made, I am being completely honest. The JCW is an absolute rocket.

Mini notes that the JCW can complete a 0-60 time of 5.9 seconds, which is feels incredibly fast in a car as small as the JCW. Despite the power boost, fuel economy is still pretty good at a combined 30 miles per gallon (for comparison, the Cooper S gets a combined 32 miles per gallon).

As for what makes the JCW special (aside from more horsepower), first, it looks a lot meaner, with all manner of extra aggressive aerodynamic baubles festooning the surface. It certainly looks the part. Additionally, the suspension — in this case MacPherson struts in the front and a multi-link in the back — is unique to the JCW. The inside also carries its own sportier touches and motifs. It isn't just a bodykit and a small bump in power. To borrow nomenclature from Mini's BMW overlords, the JCW is kind of like the BMW M-Car version of the regular Mini Cooper.