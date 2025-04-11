2025 MINI Cooper JCW First Drive: Fun, Feisty, And Frustrating

While I've always been a rear-wheel drive aficionado, I can appreciate the front-wheel drive mindset. After all, a bit of torque steer never hurt anybody and when it's packaged up in a little pocket rocket of a Mini Cooper, I'm game to have some fun. However, I'm not satisfied with just any Mini. No, I want the angry John Cooper Works Mini. New for 2025, the two-door hardtop and convertible fit right in with folks who want to go fast and have fun.

Advertisement

Mini is in a bit of a revival right now, with 11 new models for 2025. The JCW gets 1.7 inches wider — including mirrors — and gains just over a half inch in height, but thankfully the overall length and wheelbase remain the same. If you want more practicality, you need the Countryman version. There are eight new colors here including a bright yellow, a cool aqua, a brilliant blue, and a pull-me-over red.

Emme Hall/SlashGear

There are some checkered flag motifs in the grill of the JCW as well as additional scoops to keep air flowing to the engine and brakes. The rear is set off with a diffuser and a center-mounted exhaust outlet and the daytime running lights and taillights are customizable three different ways, kind of a fun little feature.

Advertisement