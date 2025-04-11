2025 MINI Cooper JCW First Drive: Fun, Feisty, And Frustrating
While I've always been a rear-wheel drive aficionado, I can appreciate the front-wheel drive mindset. After all, a bit of torque steer never hurt anybody and when it's packaged up in a little pocket rocket of a Mini Cooper, I'm game to have some fun. However, I'm not satisfied with just any Mini. No, I want the angry John Cooper Works Mini. New for 2025, the two-door hardtop and convertible fit right in with folks who want to go fast and have fun.
Mini is in a bit of a revival right now, with 11 new models for 2025. The JCW gets 1.7 inches wider — including mirrors — and gains just over a half inch in height, but thankfully the overall length and wheelbase remain the same. If you want more practicality, you need the Countryman version. There are eight new colors here including a bright yellow, a cool aqua, a brilliant blue, and a pull-me-over red.
There are some checkered flag motifs in the grill of the JCW as well as additional scoops to keep air flowing to the engine and brakes. The rear is set off with a diffuser and a center-mounted exhaust outlet and the daytime running lights and taillights are customizable three different ways, kind of a fun little feature.
Go Kart mode yes, manual no
My test drive takes place in Savannah, Georgia. While it's beautiful country for sure–all hanging moss and gothic gardens–it's not much for twisty roads. Consider this to be a preview of driving dynamics until I can get this thing on my own turf.
Under the hood of both the hardtop and convertible is a snortin' 2.0-liter turbocharged four banger putting out 228 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of twist. Those who want a manual, well... too bad. Mini nixed the manual in all its cars for 2025. The company said the take-rate just wasn't there to justify the expense, so y'all have no one to blame but yourselves. Instead, as in the Mini Cooper, I'm treated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Not nearly as fun but it certainly does shift quickly and cleanly, with a little jerk and burble to boot.
There are just two drive modes in the JCW: standard and Go Kart. Push the Experiences toggle–more on that in a bit–all the way up and speakers emit a little "Whooo-hoo!" Go Kart mode is customizable with settings for drivetrain, driving dynamics and steering. However, you have to make a move quickly as the Go Kart screen quickly defaults to a screen with gauges and driving information and it doesn't include the settings icon. I missed the whole shebang on my first drive until a Mini representative clued me in.
The suspension is stiff
Dynamic dampers are standard in the JCW, but don't go thinking they are adjustable despite the ability to customize your driving dynamics. You can only adjust the level of stability and traction control. You're left with stiff suspension that, and pardon me if I'm being a bit crass here, should also come with a sports bra for the ladies. Mini says that the car knows through your steering and braking inputs how stiff the suspension should be and adjusts accordingly. I had few opportunities to wring out the JCW and I can't imagine the ride getting any stiffer. Those with bad backs should proceed with caution.
So, while I never get the payoff of the stiffer suspension with all the straight-line roads, I can say that power delivery is smooth and there is plenty of mid-range torque. I can pull out in front of cars on busy roads with confidence since the JCW gets up to speed so quickly. If I need a little extra boost I can add about 23 ponies into the mix for 10 seconds by pulling and holding the left-hand shift paddle. A cool timer counts down my max power and I imagine this would be super-fun on a track.
There is a bit of torque steer when I put my foot into it in a straight line, but it's manageable. The brakes feel confident as well. The JCW is shod with Pirelli Cinturato P7 215/40R18 tires and I assume they provide plenty of grip, but again, I don't have the opportunity to really push the car.
A dashboard with a learning curve
Folks who have never driven a Mini might be put off by the lack of a gauge cluster, but there is a method behind that madness. Classic Minis always had the speedometer in the center of the dash, and here there's also a standard head-up display. It's a little old-school in that there is a small reflector that pops up from the dash, but it doesn't impede my forward vision and I can easily read the information, even while wearing polarized sunglasses.
What Minis lack in interior storage–there is just a small cubby between the seats–they make up for in just general interior space. I spoke with a colleague who is six-feet, nine-inches tall and he said he has plenty of leg and headroom inside all Minis. His only problem is with his size-15 feet. His right foot is wide enough to brush the brakes unless he twists it just a bit, so that it's on the accelerator in more of a diagonal, rather than flat.
However, I don't think he would fit in the rear seat. I am a full foot shorter and my knees touch the front seat, although it's not too uncomfortable. However, the materials on the rear quarter panel are just hard plastics and there is only one cup holder and no USB charging ports.
Drop the roof, sacrifice the trunk
The convertible top can open just part way to function more like a sliding roof, but I make sure to fully open it. The top can open or close in 18 seconds at speeds up to 18.6 miles per hour, but it is not a one-touch button. I have to hold it the entire time, so it's best to do it while stopped. Mini has had an Always Open timer since it first introduced convertibles to the lineup back in 2008, a fun little feature that times to the second how long the top has been open. Why spend the extra money if you don't use it, right?
With the soft top up wind and road noise are surprisingly subdued, but even with the top down I'm able to verbally send text messages through wireless Apple CarPlay, and when I call a pal she says she can hear a bit of ambient noise but has no problem understanding me.
Of course, the convertible cuts into what is already severely limited cargo space. The hard top has just 8.9 cubic feet of space behind the hatch but the door opens wide and it's easy to load up any luggage. The convertible squashes the space down to 5.2 cubes and the opening is half as big. Such is the price we pay for open-top fun.
Are the foibles charming or just annoying?
There is still a bit of a chill in the air in this southern coastal town, but heated front seats and a heated steering wheel are standard in the JCW. However, neither really gets to the level of warmth I desire. Yes, I have a thing for hot-cross-buns, but these seats barely get me to tepid-cross-buns. Mini can do better here. The option for ventilated seats would be nice for when the temperature and humidity climb a bit.
The JCW's biggest fault is the infotainment system. The 9.4-inch OLED screen is great to look at and responds quickly, but the layout is a mess. It functions a bit like a smartphone, giving drivers the ability to swipe up and down, left and right to access different functions, but the menu structure is complicated.
In addition to the quickly-disappearing settings icon on the Go Kart screen, I have to toggle through multiple screens just to get to any music presets or turn certain ADAS features on or off. The HVAC controls are on the screen as well, forcing me to pay attention to what icon my finger is pressing instead of just easily turning a knob.
A lot of this feels gimmicky
The JCW also has what the company calls Experiences. When I first get in the car I think they are drive modes. Flip the toggle switch and you'll get Balance, Timeless, Vivid, Personal, Green, Core and Go Kart. Turns out that with the exception of Go Kart, these are modes for the infotainment screen. Of all the gimmicky things in the car–and let's face it, the JCW has a lot of gimmicks–this one jumps the shark.
But in case you're interested, Balance mode is for everyday driving and this is where you can get the optional seat massage. Vivid prioritizes music, so it turns off the engine noise that is piped into the cabin. You can add your own photo as the home screen in Personal mode while Timeless mode displays an old-school speedometer.
Green mode does affect your drive by muting the throttle just a bit, but I never did figure out exactly what Core mode is. Honestly, I'd rather have a simplified menu structure with a fun screen for Go Kart mode than all this.
Paid options rankle on what's not a cheap car
Also egregious in this day and age is that advanced drivers' aids like blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and rear cross traffic prevention aren't standard, but here we are. On the base Signature trim it's only an extra $250 but it's the principle of the thing. You can't add adaptive cruise control on the Signature, but the ADAS and adaptive cruise control are bundled together on the Signature Plus trim for $600. Both are standard on the top Iconic trim.
Also optional is the augmented reality video overlay on the navigation system. I've always liked this feature, especially when driving in the city where the length of blocks can be short and it's easy to miss a turn. After all, how far exactly is 100 feet? The Mini will display an arrow over the correct turn, or conversely display a straight arrow when it's not quite time to deviate.
2025 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Verdict
The 2025 Mini Cooper JCW 2-Door starts at $39,375 including $1,175 for destination. Add $5,500 to the bottom line for the convertible. The JCW is built in Oxford, UK with 22% of parts coming from Germany, including the engine and transmission. However, the company says that regardless of what happens with tariffs, these prices will hold firm until the end of May.
While I wish I'd had the chance to really push the little speed demon, I can't deny that the Mini John Cooper Works has much fun to offer, even on straight roads. The infotainment system certainly has a steep learning curve, but the peppy motor and quick-shifting gearbox make up for many a transgression. If you're in the market, I'd snag one before June 1, just to be safe.