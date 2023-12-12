Everything You Need To Know About Fiat's New Affordable Tiny EV

Italian automaker Fiat and parent company Stellantis are bringing back the 500e to America in purely electric form. Its gasoline counterpart, the 500, debuted in the North American market in 2011, but Fiat pulled the plug by 2020 due to lagging sales. At that moment, the next-gen 500 came to Europe wearing a slightly bigger body, a longer wheelbase, and an all-electric version called the 500e.

The original 500e (which rides on the old 500 platform) came to the U.S. market in limited numbers with an anemic 111-horsepower electric motor. The second-gen 500e has a more potent electric motor with 118 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque and a few quirky features to commensurate the throwback vibes.

It still resembles the old 500 of yore, but the new 500e is longer, wider, and has updated LED headlights and taillights. It also has a redesigned front grille, e-latch aero-optimized door handles, and bespoke 17-inch diamond-cut wheels. Since it is an electric car, the new 500e has an "acoustic vehicle alert system" that "sings" a song to pedestrians, essentially turning what could have been an annoying sound into "a taste of Italian culture."