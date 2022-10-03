The Most Incredible Features Of Bono's Massive Luxury Superyacht

To say that Irish rocker and U2 frontman Bono is one of the most successful musicians in history is an understatement. He has garnered 22 Grammy Awards with U2, undoubtedly one of the most enduring rock and roll bands the world has seen. Bono was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 with fellow bandmates David Evans (better known as the Edge), Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. after selling about 150 million albums since U2 began making sweet rock and roll music in 1976. And after the release of the band's eighth number-one album, "Songs of Experience," in 2017, U2 joined the elite handful of bands with number-one albums in four consecutive decades (per Britannica).

With credentials like that, it wouldn't be surprising for Bono to splurge on exotic, hyper-expensive machinery, given his eye-watering $700 million net worth. In 2008, Bono and his wife Ali Hewson purchased a 140-foot superyacht, "Cyan," for about $11.5 million (per Money Inc) and gave it a makeover to rival most four-star hotels.