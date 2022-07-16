The Most Extravagant Features Of Tiger Woods' $20 Million Luxury Superyacht

Privacy is a bit smaller compared to other superyachts owned by wealthy celebrities such as Steven Spielberg or business tycoons like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (who allegedly is going to be the owner of the world's largest sailing yacht). Business Insider once reported that a journalist had teasingly asked Woods if he felt weird about his yacht not being the "biggest yacht in the yard." Woods cheekily responded: "I'm not opposed to that."

Nevertheless, it is still an impressive luxury yacht that features three decks and is powered by twin 1,800-horsepower engines. As expected, it comes with all the amenities that a boat of its caliber has. It comfortably fits 10 to 12 people plus nine crew members on board. Additionally, this high-class cruiser has cherry woodwork in its interior.

There is lots of entertainment for everyone on board as well. Reports say that the deck has a large jacuzzi that fits up to eight people, a VIP stateroom with two queen-size cabins and a twin cabin bar, a personal gym, and even an inflatable decompression chamber for scuba diving (via USA Today). Besides that, it also comes with a garage to fit jet skis, motorized scooters, and kayaks to have some ocean fun for both Tiger Woods and his guests.