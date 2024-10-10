9 Limited Edition Mustangs Every Ford Fan Should Know About

The Ford Mustang has been the pony car with staying power for sixty years. Since it burst upon the automotive scene in 1964 (as a 1965 model), it has been the original and longest continuously running vehicle of its type. Unlike its competition from GM, Chrysler/Daimler/FCA/Stellantis, and even AMC (American Motors Corp.) for a brief time, the Mustang has been the only pony car to have an unbroken production run. After the recent demise of the Camaro and the Challenger, the Mustang is the last V8-powered American pony car standing.

There can be many reasons to create a "limited edition" version of a car, ranging from genuine technical innovation to the marketing department's need for a sales-boosting trim package. With the Mustang's sixty-year model run, there are many to choose from.

For the purposes of this article, we will avoid trim packages that don't improve performance and the focus will be on actual vehicles that were made specifically as a limited edition. While we will include Shelby Mustangs, we will exclude products from other Mustang tuners. Here are nine limited edition Ford Mustangs that every Ford fan should know about because they created a new level of performance that went beyond what had been previously been available in the Mustang stable.

