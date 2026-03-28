5 Of The Most Affordable Manual Cars You Can Buy New In 2026
The manual transmission is becoming something of an endangered species these days. According to Cars.com data, only 1.3% of all new cars are sold with a manual transmission. That's way down from a high of 34.6% back in 1980.
There are many reasons for our current state of affairs. For one thing, automatic transmissions have become much more efficient. While most manual transmissions have maxed out at six forward gears, many of today's automatics have eight or even 10 speeds. This increased efficiency is directly related to improved fuel economy, which has led vehicle manufacturers to replace manuals with automatics, even though manual transmissions remain popular in Europe.
Another factor is the improved performance of automatic transmissions, particularly the dual-clutch automatics that shift much faster than any manual box. For those who really care about having a manual transmission, it's all about feeling connected to the car and the road.
With all that in mind, we now present five cars with manual transmissions that are on the more affordable end of the car-buying spectrum. All of them are priced in the low to mid-$30,000 range. Even better, these selections are placed firmly in the sportier, fun-to-drive area of the marketplace. We will proceed from the most expensive to the least expensive.
VW Jetta GLI - $35,020
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI four-door sedan is the only European car — the rest are Japanese. The Jetta GLI is priced at $35,020 in its one and only Autobahn trim level. That gets you a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an output of 228 horsepower. That engine drives the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic, but here's a case where choosing the manual actually gets you better fuel economy. Win-win. Our review of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI deemed it a handsome sedan with moderate power.
Standard equipment on the Jetta GLI includes adaptive dampers, torque-sensing limited-slip differential, drive mode selector, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic glass sunroof, LED headlights with illuminated light bar, dual exhaust, and black honeycomb rear diffuser. The interior features leather seating with heated and ventilated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 10.25-inch fully configurable digital cockpit, dual-zone automatic climate control, stainless-steel pedal caps, illuminated scuff plates, a 10-color ambient lighting system, and a premium audio system with eight speakers.
Car and Driver tested the performance cred of the Jetta GLI with manual transmission and hit 60 mph in 6.0 seconds and a quarter-mile in 14.5 seconds at 102 mph. Skidpad roadholding was 0.88g, with braking from 70 mph to zero taking 177 feet. Trunk space in the Jetta GLI measures 14 cu. ft.
Subaru WRX Base - $33,690 (available Spring 2026)
The 2026 Subaru WRX, priced at $33,690 for the Base trim, is slated to arrive at Subaru dealers in spring 2026. For that very reasonable amount, you get a four-door sedan with a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four producing 271 horsepower, mated to a six-speed manual that sends its power to all four wheels. The current WRX Base pricing represents a price drop for all WRX trims.
Standard mechanical and aero equipment on the 2026 Subaru WRX Base includes sport-tuned suspension, quick-ratio power steering, four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, 18-inch alloy wheels, summer high-performance tires, LED headlights with automatic high beams, rear bumper with diffuser, TPMS with individual tire display, and quad stainless-steel exhaust outlets. Inside, you get heated and bolstered front seats, a tilting and telescoping steering column, accents in simulated carbon fiber, electroluminescent gauges, keyless access with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, and a six-speaker multimedia system with an 11.6-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
During performance testing by Car and Driver, the Subaru WRX hit 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and a quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds at 101 mph. Roadholding on the skidpad produced 0.95g, with a 70-0 mph braking distance of 153 feet. The WRX provides 13 cu. ft. of space in its trunk.
Honda Civic Si - $32,690
The 2026 Honda Civic Si is a four-door sedan that's manual transmission only. According to Honda, it was America's No. 1 brand in manual transmission sales in 2024, with the Civic the nation's best-selling manual transmission vehicle. The $32,690 Civic Si starts with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 200 horsepower, driving the front wheels through a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox featuring a light single-mass flywheel for improved throttle response. Our reviewer enjoyed the Honda's fun, punchy turbo-four engine and dream stick-shift.
The Civic Si packages a full complement of performance equipment, including retuned suspension dampers, optional stickier summer tires, rev-matching function for quicker downshifts, larger brakes, a customizable Individual drive mode, a Sport mode that improves throttle responsiveness and increases steering effort, plus front and rear spoilers for added stability at high speeds. Inside the 2026 Civic Si, you are greeted by a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a standard moonroof, heated and bolstered sport seats, and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system.
Performance testing by Car and Driver reveals what the Honda Civic Si is capable of. The publication recorded a 0-60 mph time of 6.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 14.9 seconds. Trunk space measures 14 cu. ft.
Toyota GR86 - $32,395
The Toyota GR86 is available with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic, but the slushbox is both slower and less involving. In the words of Car and Driver, "If there's any car that should always be ordered with the manual, it's this one." The GR86 two-door, 2+2 coupe uses a 2.4-liter, naturally aspirated flat-four from Subaru that produces 228 horsepower. It is mated to a six-speed manual, sending its power to the rear wheels. Our review of the Toyota GR86 impressed us with its light and sprightly feel and straightforward cabin. The GR86's sibling vehicle is the very similar Subaru BRZ, but the BRZ's notably higher $35,190 price puts it just out of contention relative to the five that made the cut.
Standard equipment in the entry-level Toyota GR86 includes circuit-tuned coil springs, shock absorbers, and a rear stabilizer bar, a Torsen limited-slip differential, LED headlights, front-wheel-arch air outlet vents, and 17-inch machined-finish alloy wheels. Going inside the GR86, you have sport front bucket seats, a center console with covered storage, contrast-stitched interior accents, a digital gauge cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, a folding rear seatback, a leather-trimmed tilt and telescopic sport steering wheel, shift knob, and gearshift boot, and a six-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Mazda MX-5 Miata - $31,665
The 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the most affordable new car with a manual transmission. At $31,665, it remains true to its original mission as a sports car that gives you everything you need to enjoy driving, and nothing you don't. Our review of the Mazda MX-5 Miata appreciated its glorious balance of power, manual transmission, and suspension.
The MX-5 Miata has a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 181 horsepower, channeled through a six-speed manual transmission and driving the rear wheels. An automatic is available in the luxury Grand Touring trim, but as Car and Driver aptly stated, "...a Miata and a manual transmission go together like coffee and cream." Two body styles are available, a convertible version and a retractable hardtop model.
Standard equipment included on the entry-level 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport, available only as a soft-top, includes any color as long as it's Jet Black Mica, with Soul Red as an option. The convertible top is black cloth, while LED headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights are included, as are 16-inch alloy wheels with high-performance tires. The interior features air conditioning, black cloth seats, a six-speaker audio system with driver's headrest speakers, an 8.8-inch multifunction infotainment system, and keyless entry with push-button start.
Car and Driver performance testing produced a 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 14.3 seconds at 96 mph. Skidpad roadholding measured 0.90g, with 70-0 mph braking taking 176 feet. Trunk space is a tiny four cu. ft.