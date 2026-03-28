5 Of The Most Affordable Manual Cars You Can Buy New In 2026

The manual transmission is becoming something of an endangered species these days. According to Cars.com data, only 1.3% of all new cars are sold with a manual transmission. That's way down from a high of 34.6% back in 1980.

There are many reasons for our current state of affairs. For one thing, automatic transmissions have become much more efficient. While most manual transmissions have maxed out at six forward gears, many of today's automatics have eight or even 10 speeds. This increased efficiency is directly related to improved fuel economy, which has led vehicle manufacturers to replace manuals with automatics, even though manual transmissions remain popular in Europe.

Another factor is the improved performance of automatic transmissions, particularly the dual-clutch automatics that shift much faster than any manual box. For those who really care about having a manual transmission, it's all about feeling connected to the car and the road.

With all that in mind, we now present five cars with manual transmissions that are on the more affordable end of the car-buying spectrum. All of them are priced in the low to mid-$30,000 range. Even better, these selections are placed firmly in the sportier, fun-to-drive area of the marketplace. We will proceed from the most expensive to the least expensive.