Why Manual Transmissions Are Still Popular In Europe (But Americans Prefer Automatic)

If we look back at automotive history, it was American cars that made automatic transmissions prominent. GM's Hydramatic transmission is considered one of the first automatic transmissions to be a commercial success. Other American car manufacturers quickly took notice, and it became not only reliable but very popular, creating more demand. Thanks to the added convenience it brought, there were no more missed gear shifts, embarrassing stalls, or overly muscular left legs. Even today in 2025, only 1% of the cars sold in the U.S. are manuals.

Meanwhile, in Europe, they did not adopt the automatic transmission as quickly as in North America. European automakers were focused on efficiency and driver engagement instead of convenience and luxury. Automatic transmissions were reserved for luxury cars and were considered expensive. That said, today, even Europe has seen a rise in automatic transmissions as automakers refine the technology to their advantage. Yet manual-equipped cars still have a loyal following, making up nearly 29% of new-car sales in 2024 across Europe's big five markets.

The primary reason why manual transmission lives on is economics. Manual transmission cars are not only cheaper to produce but also offer better gas mileage and are often cheaper to maintain than the usually heavy and inefficient torque converter automatics. At the time of writing, a gallon of gas in Germany costs more than double at roughly $7.45 USD, compared to the U.S. average of $3.00. Naturally, car owners prefer the more economical option. Even historically, gas prices in Europe have remained higher than in the U.S.