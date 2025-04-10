Who Invented The Automatic Transmission & Which Car Was The First To Use It?

The rise of the automatic transmission led to a change in automobile manufacturing as more and more drivers chose to leave manual transmission vehicles behind. The convenience and smoother driving experience of automatics became so desired over the years that as of 2025, less than 1% of cars sold in the U.S. are stick-shifts. But when did the automatic transmission begin, and which car was the first to use it?

The automatic transmission was invented in 1904 by Thomas Sturtevant of the Sturtevant Mill Company in Boston. Sturtevant saw potential in the new automotive industry and wanted to help his company get ahead of the competition. So he designed and patented a two speed automatic transmission, which he believed could become more complex over time. The two-speed was used in the Sturtevant Automatic Automobile, which was produced the following year, in 1905.

But while Sturtevant's idea was ahead of its time, the car wasn't a hit, as the tech wasn't quite where it needed to be. Though similar efforts by other companies would follow, it would be nearly 20 years before the automatic transmission would finally be mass-produced and begin to take over the automotive market.

