Subaru Is Finally Bringing Back A Cheaper WRX: Here's What It Costs

WRX fans are in for a treat, as Subaru just announced that it's dropping the admission price for the legendary nameplate. The company is introducing a base model WRX, with a starting price of just $32,495. This is more than $5,000 more affordable than the 2025 WRX Premium, which starts at $37,750, allowing more people to get the rally car onto their driveways. The car maker even boasts that it has the same starting price as a 2002 Impreza WRX Bugeye when adjusted for inflation.

Even though you're paying less for this vehicle, Subaru didn't skimp on the features you get. It's still powered by the 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru boxer engine that pushes out 271 hp through a 6-speed manual onto all four wheels via its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. It also comes standard with Subaru Eyesight Driver Assist Technology, including advanced adaptive cruise control with lane centering, emergency stop assist, lane departure & sway warning, and pre-collision braking. You also get a lot of creature comforts as standard, like keyless entry and push-button start, an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, as well as 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a tire pressure monitoring system.

All this makes the upcoming Subaru WRX a great deal, so even if you're getting a "poverty-spec" trim, you won't feel you're getting shortchanged of the things that one would expect from a modern vehicle in 2026. But if you want additional features, like heated seats, a power moonroof, or even Recaro seats, you'd be glad to know that the Japanese carmaker offers trims with them at more affordable prices, too.