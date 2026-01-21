Subaru Is Finally Bringing Back A Cheaper WRX: Here's What It Costs
WRX fans are in for a treat, as Subaru just announced that it's dropping the admission price for the legendary nameplate. The company is introducing a base model WRX, with a starting price of just $32,495. This is more than $5,000 more affordable than the 2025 WRX Premium, which starts at $37,750, allowing more people to get the rally car onto their driveways. The car maker even boasts that it has the same starting price as a 2002 Impreza WRX Bugeye when adjusted for inflation.
Even though you're paying less for this vehicle, Subaru didn't skimp on the features you get. It's still powered by the 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru boxer engine that pushes out 271 hp through a 6-speed manual onto all four wheels via its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. It also comes standard with Subaru Eyesight Driver Assist Technology, including advanced adaptive cruise control with lane centering, emergency stop assist, lane departure & sway warning, and pre-collision braking. You also get a lot of creature comforts as standard, like keyless entry and push-button start, an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, as well as 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a tire pressure monitoring system.
All this makes the upcoming Subaru WRX a great deal, so even if you're getting a "poverty-spec" trim, you won't feel you're getting shortchanged of the things that one would expect from a modern vehicle in 2026. But if you want additional features, like heated seats, a power moonroof, or even Recaro seats, you'd be glad to know that the Japanese carmaker offers trims with them at more affordable prices, too.
Subaru dropped the prices for all WRX trims across the board
The 2025 Subaru WRX Premium had a starting price of $37,750, while the top-end tS trim will set you back at least $47,705. But for 2026, the Premium trim now only has a starting price of $33,995, which is $3,775 less than the previous year's model. Even the new top-of-the-line Series.Yellow trim, of which only 350 units will be made, is $1,710 more affordable than the 2025 WRX tS. This is actually a feat for Subaru, especially as many expected car prices to increase due to the tariffs imposed on a lot of imported goods in 2025.
But even though the company builds several models right here in the U.S., you might be surprised to know that the WRX is actually imported directly from Gunma, Japan. We're unsure how Subaru achieved this, especially with the current global climate and the status of the economy. Nevertheless, the lower MSRP is a breath of fresh air for many car buyers and enthusiasts, especially given that it's coming from an iconic model like the WRX.