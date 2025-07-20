Where Are Subaru Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?
Subaru is known for reliable, capable cars and SUVs, but how much do you really know about the company? After the Trump administration enacted a 25% tariff on all vehicles imported to the U.S., it's more important now than ever to know who makes your vehicle and where it's made. Why? Because ultimately, automakers will pass that increased tariff cost onto you, the customer. Cars built in the U.S. should, in theory, avoid such drastic price hikes, though Subaru may still be affected by the tariffs. You may also want to intentionally buy a vehicle made here in the U.S. to support American-made products.
While you may need a map to figure out the relationship between some automakers and their parent companies, the question of who owns Subaru has a simple answer–the automaker is owned by Subaru Corporation, which also has an aerospace segment. That's right, the same company behind the stalwart Subaru Outback also helps design and build aircraft.
We live in a global society with complex supply chains, so the answer to "where is this made?" isn't straightforward for many products, and this holds true with Subaru. The most simple response, however, is that Subaru builds its vehicles at either one of its plants in Japan or at its North American plant here in the U.S. The more precise answer may depend on which model you're asking about.
Some Subaru models are made in the U.S.
Subaru originally launched under the moniker Fuji Heavy Industries as an aircraft research company in 1917. Following World War II, it switched gears and started manufacturing cars. The very first Subaru office was in the U.S. — set up in Balboa Park, California by one of the company's co-founders, Harvey Lamm. This office opened after Malcolm Bricklin approached Subaru with a great idea; bringing Subaru's tiny, but affordable Subaru 360 to America. When the oil crisis hit in the 1970s, it didn't take long for consumers in America and around the world to see the value in smaller cars like those being made by Subaru.
In 1989, Subaru opened its first manufacturing plant in the U.S. Ultimately, Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, Indiana became the brand's only manufacturing site outside of Japan and it plays a major role in Subaru's North American and global markets. Subaru makes four vehicles at its American plant: The Outback, the Ascent, the Legacy, and the Crosstrek.
The remaining models in Subaru's lineup, including the Forester, the Impreza, and the BRZ, are built in various plants in Japan. The larger SUVs are made at the Yajima plant in Ota, while the Impreza and other cars are put together at the Subaru-chō factory also in Ota. Both factories reside in the Gunma prefecture in Japan. If you hope to avoid paying substantially more for a car due to tariffs, it's smart to know where a vehicle is made. However, even if you plan to buy used, the Trump administration's tariffs will likely affect the price of your new-to-you car as well.