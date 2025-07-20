Where Are Subaru Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Subaru is known for reliable, capable cars and SUVs, but how much do you really know about the company? After the Trump administration enacted a 25% tariff on all vehicles imported to the U.S., it's more important now than ever to know who makes your vehicle and where it's made. Why? Because ultimately, automakers will pass that increased tariff cost onto you, the customer. Cars built in the U.S. should, in theory, avoid such drastic price hikes, though Subaru may still be affected by the tariffs. You may also want to intentionally buy a vehicle made here in the U.S. to support American-made products.

While you may need a map to figure out the relationship between some automakers and their parent companies, the question of who owns Subaru has a simple answer–the automaker is owned by Subaru Corporation, which also has an aerospace segment. That's right, the same company behind the stalwart Subaru Outback also helps design and build aircraft.

We live in a global society with complex supply chains, so the answer to "where is this made?" isn't straightforward for many products, and this holds true with Subaru. The most simple response, however, is that Subaru builds its vehicles at either one of its plants in Japan or at its North American plant here in the U.S. The more precise answer may depend on which model you're asking about.