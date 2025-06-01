What Is A 'Poverty-Spec' Car, And Should You Avoid It?

Take a look at the online configurator for any popular car model and you'll likely find a long list of trims, packages, and optional extras, all adding features and upgrades that may or may not be useful to the average driver. Untick every optional extra, and bring a car down to its base-spec trim, and you'll end up with what's sometimes referred to as a "poverty-spec" car. The exact meaning can vary: Sometimes, the term is also used to describe the base-spec variants of modern, premium cars from brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and in other instances it can be used to describe older cars with ultra-basic spec sheets that omit all but the absolute necessities.

Advertisement

That's not to say you can't find any nice base model cars, but either way, the term implies that the owner couldn't afford to buy a better version of the car in question, and so ended up with a version that cuts out some of the niceties that most drivers of that car model would expect. Whether or not a poverty-spec model is worth considering as a new or used purchase comes down largely to what buyers want to get out of their car.