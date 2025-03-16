10 Car Brands That Make The Most Reliable Engines

Since the invention of one of the earliest practical cars, the Motorwagen, over a century ago, most vehicles have relied on internal combustion engines. This technology combines fuel and air to generate thermal energy, which is then converted into mechanical torque that powers the car. While, in principle, the technology has remained the same, manufacturers have developed engines in various shapes, sizes, and capabilities.

Advertisement

These engines have seen significant improvements over time, including forced induction systems, fuel injection, variable valve timing, and much more. Now, the electric motor is taking over the automobile industry. However, a crucial concern for the average buyer is how long their engines can last without headaches and high-cost repairs.

We looked at the various powertrains that car companies have developed over the years, along with the ratings and reviews they've received over time, to narrow down the best options for a reliable engine. Here are 10 of the car brands known for building reliable engines.