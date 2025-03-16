10 Car Brands That Make The Most Reliable Engines
Since the invention of one of the earliest practical cars, the Motorwagen, over a century ago, most vehicles have relied on internal combustion engines. This technology combines fuel and air to generate thermal energy, which is then converted into mechanical torque that powers the car. While, in principle, the technology has remained the same, manufacturers have developed engines in various shapes, sizes, and capabilities.
These engines have seen significant improvements over time, including forced induction systems, fuel injection, variable valve timing, and much more. Now, the electric motor is taking over the automobile industry. However, a crucial concern for the average buyer is how long their engines can last without headaches and high-cost repairs.
We looked at the various powertrains that car companies have developed over the years, along with the ratings and reviews they've received over time, to narrow down the best options for a reliable engine. Here are 10 of the car brands known for building reliable engines.
Toyota
You can hardly talk about reliability without mentioning Toyota. The company has become synonymous with durability, having produced some affordable and efficient vehicles equipped with engines that stand the test of time. The Japanese manufacturer has produced various types of powertrains, from gasoline to diesel and hybrid engines.
One of the most reliable Toyota engines ever built is the V6 2GR-FE. This engine, which became a part of the Highlander, Camry, and Rav4 models, has a type-cast aluminum alloy cylinder block that provides a lightweight yet durable structure. It's been produced since 2004 and has since appeared on the Ward's 10Best Engines list four times.
The company does not seem to be letting go of internal combustion yet, as it has continued producing its inline four-cylinder engines. Among these is the 2.5-liter hybrid electric four-cylinder in the Toyota Camry XSE AWD, which Ward's declared one of the best hybrid engines upon its release. Another impressive modern engine is the turbocharged G16W-GTS 1.6-liter three-cylinder on the Toyota GR Corolla.
Toyota is among the least likely companies to give you serious engine problems, even among its affordable options. Moreover, reliability ratings show that Toyota performs well above average compared to competitors.
Chevrolet
From its early days, Chevrolet has produced some of the fastest four-wheeled vehicles on the road. The company has always emphasized creating solid engines cost-effectively, and over a century down the line, its products are some of the most reliable on the market.
The earliest Chevrolet cars received a 299 ci six-cylinder engine. Since then, various iterations have come and gone. However, one of its major highlights is the Blue Flame six-cylinder engine, which was based on the Chevrolet Stovebolt Six, first released in 1929. An improved version of the engine was introduced in the 1950s, and it became the first to power the iconic Corvette. Chevrolet also made a major impact in the automotive world thanks to its small block V8 engines, which are considered some of the most impactful engines that graced the 20th century.
In 2010, an Onstar diagnostic report involving Chevrolet vehicles submitted that 99.3% of cars in the program had no engine or transmission issues. With nearly 2 million vehicles involved, the report affirmed the company's claim to build reliable cars and car components.
Volvo
Although Volvo is not as popular in the U.S. market as many other competitors, the Swedish manufacturer makes really great engines. It started off buying engines from Pentaverken, a company that was originally a producer of marine engines, and then expanded to producing various car powertrains, which it supplied to Volvo. In 1935, Volvo bought the company, which is now known as Volvo Penta.
Although Volvo offers different types of engines, the company is steadily moving towards electric powertrains. Its current engine lineup consists of gasoline, mild hybrid, plug-in, and pure electric powertrains. All Volvos currently have at least a mild-hybrid system, which is in line with its commitment to improving efficiency. As a result, engine types like the T5 and T6 have been phased out in favor of the B5 and B6.
A number of Volvo engines have made it to the Ward's 10 Best Engines list. The company was listed consecutively from 2015 to 2017, with the 2.0-liter turbocharged DOHC I-4 that powered the Volvo S60 in 2015, the 2.0-liter turbocharged/supercharged DOHC I-4 powering the XC90 in 2016, and the 2.0-liter turbocharged/supercharged DOHC engine in the Volvo V60 Polestar in 2017.
Honda
Honda started with motorcycles and race cars before delving into the production of regular vehicles. When it comes to engines, the company has become a global leader, not just for cars but also for motorcycles, boats, and all kinds of electronics and equipment products. Honda claims to have superior performance, quality, and best-in-class engineering, and it's hard to disagree.
The VTEC (Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control) technology is perhaps Honda's most well-known and celebrated creation, but the company has incorporated numerous kinds of technology in engine manufacturing. Some of the most reliable Honda engines ever built include the B18C5, F20C, and, of course, the legendary K20 engine, all celebrated for performance and reliability.
The company has notably been ranked among the most reliable car manufacturers, thanks partly to using components that outlast the competition. Aside from long-lasting parts, Honda has also prioritized manufacturing sustainable and efficient powertrains that comply with changing governmental regulations. Honda engines have been certified with EPA Phase 2 emission requirements and CARB standards for over a decade.
Mazda
Mazda is known for its reliability. For instance, Repairpal gives it a 4.0 out of 5.0 reliability rating for its vehicles and says there is only a 10% probability of a Mazda vehicle repair being severe. Manufacturing reliable combustion engines has been a part of Mazda's mission for quite some time, and it has remained so even with the current shift in the industry toward electrical and hybrid power. However, it's not just about retaining the traditional approach, as the company has simultaneously emphasized the production of more efficient powertrains.
Many people have come to love this Japanese manufacturer for its unconventional approach to engine making. This can be traced to the early years when Mazda introduced its iconic rotary engine. Unlike the piston engine, rotaries are more lightweight and compact, which helps ensure more flexible car designs. They were also high-performance engines, and Mazda incorporated them in many sports models.
Although the company eventually let go of the rotary engine, its more recent SKYACTIV technology is just as transformative. By achieving a low compression ratio, Mazda now produces engines with much better fuel economy while boasting commendable power. For a manufacturer that was once a small brand in Japan, the company has definitely made giant strides in the past decades and is now amongst the top car brands renowned for reliability.
Lexus
Although a subsidiary of Toyota, Lexus is a well-established brand name that produces an extensive line of SUVs and sedans. While it is well-known as a luxurious, high-end car company, it has also formed a reputation for high-performance vehicles and engines with impressive reliability ratings on several platforms.
Lexus shares some engines with the Toyota brand, one of which is the 1UR-FE engine, which is also one of the most reliable Lexus engines ever used. However, perhaps this brand's most iconic motor yet is the 1LR-GUE 4.8-liter V10 that came with the Lexus LFA. This engine, even several years after its 2009 debut, is seen as a masterpiece that changed the brand's perception for the better.
It's also hard to ignore the 1UZ-FE 4.0-liter V8, which powered the LS 400. The engine was a marvel, with an aluminum block housing its cylinders and four overhead camshafts. It boasted remarkable reliability, allowing it to reach up to 200,000 miles without needing major repairs. Overall, the Lexus brand retains its reputation as one of the most dependable car manufacturers.
Ford
Ford is one of the most popular names in the American automobile industry for building some of the best and top-selling cars and trucks. The company's founder, Henry Ford, actually began his venture with the production of engines before subsequently building his first automobile, the Quadricycle, and then the Model T, which became one of the earliest vehicles mass-produced for the American market.
Ford has been around for quite a while, so it has built a vast array of engines, many of which are recognized as outstanding and reliable. In the Ward's 10 Best Engines list, the company has secured a spot several times, with engines like the 5.0-liter V8, the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the 2017 Focus RS, and the PowerBoost 3.5-liter turbocharged V6.
Beyond these, some Ford engines have made an indelible mark on automotive history. Ford's Flathead V8 engine, for instance, introduced enhanced speed and power to production vehicles, spurring similar engine developments in other companies. Other notable high-performing Ford engines that have emerged since its inception include the Windsor V8, Cleveland V8, and the Y-block V8. So far, the company's engines have powered some of the fastest commercial cars ever built.
Nissan
Nissan has produced a variety of quality engines to accompany its lineup of sedans, trucks, and SUVs. The company is considered one of the best Japanese engine manufacturers, and for good reason — it has built a solid reputation for reliability. Unsurprisingly, it has a 4.0 rating on RepairPal, placing it among the top 10 car manufacturers for reliability.
The Japanese automaker has become one of the prominent names in engine manufacturing thanks to some iconic powertrains, such as one of Nissan's best engines, the SR20DET. This engine came with the Nissan S13 and S15 and was sold for over 13 years. While it is no longer in production, it's noted for its expansive aftermarket support and flexible modification and upgrade capacities.
Still, nothing beats the VQ V6 engine, which, consisting of two variants, the VQ30DE and VQ35DE, has earned as many as 13 mentions on Ward's Top Engines list — meaning it has been recognized as one of the most durable engines Nissan has ever made.
Today, like many manufacturers, Nissan is moving towards electric motors, especially in Europe, due to stricter environmental safety compliance requirements. Unsurprisingly, the company is also performing well there, as the Nissan Ariya electric motor became a part of the 2023 Ward's Top 10 Engines list. However, the company still has several dependable combustion engines in its lineup. The VQ family, for instance, can be found in models like the Frontier and Pathfinder.
Hyundai
Hyundai has become associated with affordable vehicles, but the company is also proving to be a strong contender for reliability. With its new engines incorporating modern and innovative technology, Hyundai's powertrains are becoming as competitive as its pricing.
This manufacturer might not be the go-to for powerful engines, but it's one of the most dependable options. In recent years, Hyundai has been shifting increasingly toward electric vehicle (EV) motors, several of which have featured in the Ward's Top 10 list.
However, despite its break from internal combustion, Hyundai has not entirely killed off the traditional gasoline approach. Instead, it's incorporating technology to help cut down on emissions and improve performance, such as continuous variable valve duration (CVVD), dual-port fuel injections (DPFI), and integrated thermal management systems (ITMS).
In 2027, Hyundai is looking to prove that gas engines aren't dead with its extended-range electric vehicles (EREV), which differ from hybrid powertrains, while still using a gas engine with an electric motor. With this technology, the gas engine charges the electric motor's batteries rather than powering the vehicle directly.
Mercedes-Benz
Although Mercedes-Benz is among the car manufacturers heading towards electrification, the company has produced a wide array of combustion engines. From natural gas to petrol to diesel powertrains, the German car maker has produced some of the most sophisticated options on the market.
The AMG models, in particular, have featured some of the most impressive engines, such as the M113 K 5.4-liter V8, which debuted in 2003 and was more or less a performance version of the M113 5.0-liter with increased piston stroke, an enlarged displacement, and revamped cylinder heads.
Mercedes-Benz was once listed in the top three companies producing the most reliable engines, with a one in 119 failure rate. Although the brand may not rank so high anymore, it still makes many reliable powertrains that'll give you minimal headaches with proper maintenance. One of its more recent engines that has proved reliable is the 2.0-liter turbo I4 that came with the Mercedes C300, which made it to the Ward's list in 2017 as one of the best-performing powertrains.